Disney Dreamlight Valley Garden of Whimsy Star Path Guide: All Tasks & How to Complete Them

A big Disney Dreamlight Valley update means a brand new Star Path for players to complete. Much like previous Star Paths, the new Garden of Whimsy path features several different Duties for players to complete. While many of them are fairly straightforward, there are a few trickier ones that might take some trial and error to figure out. That’s where our Garden of Whimsy Star Path guide comes in. We’ll cover the possible Star Path Duties you’ll see along the way and break down those more confusing ones to ensure you’re able to collect those stopwatches and unlock rewards before the Star Path ends on June 10th.
How to Unlock Disney Dreamlight Valley Garden of Whimsy Star Path Rewards
There are 6 pages of rewards for the Garden of Whimsy Star Path, each featuring a handful of rewards for players to unlock. Certain rewards, like the Butterfly Companion, are only available on the Premium Star Path. There is also a “Bonus Rewards” section of this Star Path, which can only be unlocked by completing 42 tasks on the standard Star Path. As you earn the Hourglass currency by completing Duties, you’ll be able to unlock rewards. However, you can click through all of the pages to preview every reward in the Star Path, so you can set your sights on a specific goal as you work through the Garden of Whimsy.
To get to the next page of rewards, you’ll need to first unlock 3 of the available rewards on each page. This can get tricky, as most stages have only a few rewards that aren’t locked behind the Premium Star Path, but it is doable if you really grind through those Star Path Duties.
Players who want to do more Duties at once or get access to Premium rewards can unlock the Premium Star Path with 2500 Moonstones to unlock these special items, or stay on the free Star Path and collect only those items available via that path.
All Garden of Whimsy Star Path Tasks
At any given time, players on the free Garden of Whimsy Star Path will be able to see and complete 3 of the possible Duties. Upgrading to the Premium Star Path lets you see and complete 6 at a time. You’ll only earn currency for completing the tasks if they’re currently listed in your Star Path Duties. To see which Duties you currently have, head to the Events section of your menu or use the P shortcut on PC to head straight to the Star Path menu.
But, to give you an idea of what you’ll be tasked with, here are the possible tasks we’ve found so far:
- Uproot Night Thorns – 10 Stopwatches
- Practice MINE-fulness (Use Pickaxe to Mine Nodes) – 20 Stopwatches
- Tackle Royal Tasks (Complete Dreamlight Duties) – 10 Stopwatches
- Get Crafty! – 10 Stopwatches
- Give a Villager Their Favorite Gift – 20 Stopwatches
- Whip Up a 3-Star Meal – 10 Stopwatches
- Go Fish! – 10 Stopwatches
- Spend Time with a Villager – 20 Stopwatches
- Work a Shift at Either Restaurant (Serve Meals at Tiana’s or Remy’s) – 15 Stopwatches
- Make Small Talk (Daily Discussion with any Villager) – 15 Stopwatches
- Pick the Fruits that Put Snow White to Sleep (Harvest Apples) – 10 Stopwatches
- Mine Precious Gems with a Royal Tool (Use Pickaxe to Mine Shiny Gems) – 20 Stopwatches
- Open Up Fresh Memories – 10 Stopwatches
- Delight a Robot with his Favorite Gifts (Give Wall-E a Favorite Gift) – 20 Stopwatches
- Cook Any 4-Star Meal -10 Stopwatches
- Cook Any 3-Star Meal – 10 Stopwatches
- Catch Fish Somewhere Peaceful (Peaceful Meadow) – 20 Stopwatches
- Enter a DreamSnaps Contest – 15 Stopwatches
- Serve Customers in Chez Remy – 20 Stopwatches
- Give a Stargazing Wayfinder Gifts – 20 Stopwatches
- Give a Curious Villager Her Favorite Gifts (Gift Alice) – 20 Stopwatches
- Cook a Fairly Fancy Appetizer- 10 Stopwatches
- Cook a Fairly Fancy Dinner – 10 Stopwatches
- Cook a Fairly Fancy Dessert – 10 Stopwatches
- Give visitors from the Alice in Wonderland Realm Their Favorite Gifts (Gift Alice or Cheshire Cat after Unlocking) – 20 Stopwatches
Some of these tasks will appear at multiple tiers, asking you to complete them 5 times, then 10 times, etc. For the most part, it’s just about grinding through the tasks, but there are a couple of Garden of Whimsy Star Path Duties that are a bit more difficult. Typically, tasks that require a specific villager shouldn’t appear unless you’ve unlocked them in your Valley, but a few of those hints can still be tricky to untangle!
What Does “Fairly Fancy” Mean for Disney Dreamlight Valley Meals?
A few of these Star Path tasks ask you to make “fairly fancy” items like appetizers, desserts, etc. In Disney Dreamlight Valley terms, “fairly fancy” means a meal that is 4-star or above. Meanwhile, “perfect” meals must be 5-star quality.
So, to complete these tasks, you’ll need to check for a meal that falls into the right category – dessert, appetizer, or dinner. Then, make sure it’s 4- or 5-star quality. You can use the recipe sorting features as pictured above to easily find the right recipes. From there, throw your ingredients into the pot, and you’re all set!
Who is the “Stargazing Wayfinder” in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
This is one of the trickier prompts in the Star Path, as it could apply to a couple of different Villagers. However, the villager you’ll need to give gifts to for this Star Path Duty is Moana. Simply find her and hand over any gift to complete the “Give a Stargazing Wayfinder Gifts” Star Path task in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
We hope this guide helps you work your way through the Star Path! Remember, these paths are designed to be longer, as this one will last us up until the next major update this summer. So take your time and enjoy exploring the Valley!