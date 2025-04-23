Disney Dreamlight Valley Garden of Whimsy Star Path Guide: All Tasks & How to Complete Them

A big Disney Dreamlight Valley update means a brand new Star Path for players to complete. Much like previous Star Paths, the new Garden of Whimsy path features several different Duties for players to complete. While many of them are fairly straightforward, there are a few trickier ones that might take some trial and error to figure out. That’s where our Garden of Whimsy Star Path guide comes in. We’ll cover the possible Star Path Duties you’ll see along the way and break down those more confusing ones to ensure you’re able to collect those stopwatches and unlock rewards before the Star Path ends on June 10th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Unlock Disney Dreamlight Valley Garden of Whimsy Star Path Rewards

The first page of garden of whimsy star path rewards in ddv

There are 6 pages of rewards for the Garden of Whimsy Star Path, each featuring a handful of rewards for players to unlock. Certain rewards, like the Butterfly Companion, are only available on the Premium Star Path. There is also a “Bonus Rewards” section of this Star Path, which can only be unlocked by completing 42 tasks on the standard Star Path. As you earn the Hourglass currency by completing Duties, you’ll be able to unlock rewards. However, you can click through all of the pages to preview every reward in the Star Path, so you can set your sights on a specific goal as you work through the Garden of Whimsy.

To get to the next page of rewards, you’ll need to first unlock 3 of the available rewards on each page. This can get tricky, as most stages have only a few rewards that aren’t locked behind the Premium Star Path, but it is doable if you really grind through those Star Path Duties.

Players who want to do more Duties at once or get access to Premium rewards can unlock the Premium Star Path with 2500 Moonstones to unlock these special items, or stay on the free Star Path and collect only those items available via that path.

All Garden of Whimsy Star Path Tasks

At any given time, players on the free Garden of Whimsy Star Path will be able to see and complete 3 of the possible Duties. Upgrading to the Premium Star Path lets you see and complete 6 at a time. You’ll only earn currency for completing the tasks if they’re currently listed in your Star Path Duties. To see which Duties you currently have, head to the Events section of your menu or use the P shortcut on PC to head straight to the Star Path menu.

Where to locate your Star Path Duties in DIsney Dreamlight Valley

But, to give you an idea of what you’ll be tasked with, here are the possible tasks we’ve found so far:

Uproot Night Thorns – 10 Stopwatches

Practice MINE-fulness (Use Pickaxe to Mine Nodes) – 20 Stopwatches

Tackle Royal Tasks (Complete Dreamlight Duties) – 10 Stopwatches

Get Crafty! – 10 Stopwatches

Give a Villager Their Favorite Gift – 20 Stopwatches

Whip Up a 3-Star Meal – 10 Stopwatches

Go Fish! – 10 Stopwatches

Spend Time with a Villager – 20 Stopwatches

Work a Shift at Either Restaurant (Serve Meals at Tiana’s or Remy’s) – 15 Stopwatches

Make Small Talk (Daily Discussion with any Villager) – 15 Stopwatches

Pick the Fruits that Put Snow White to Sleep (Harvest Apples) – 10 Stopwatches

Mine Precious Gems with a Royal Tool (Use Pickaxe to Mine Shiny Gems) – 20 Stopwatches

Open Up Fresh Memories – 10 Stopwatches

Delight a Robot with his Favorite Gifts (Give Wall-E a Favorite Gift) – 20 Stopwatches

Cook Any 4-Star Meal -10 Stopwatches

Cook Any 3-Star Meal – 10 Stopwatches

Catch Fish Somewhere Peaceful (Peaceful Meadow) – 20 Stopwatches

Enter a DreamSnaps Contest – 15 Stopwatches

Serve Customers in Chez Remy – 20 Stopwatches

Give a Stargazing Wayfinder Gifts – 20 Stopwatches

Give a Curious Villager Her Favorite Gifts (Gift Alice) – 20 Stopwatches

Cook a Fairly Fancy Appetizer- 10 Stopwatches

Cook a Fairly Fancy Dinner – 10 Stopwatches

Cook a Fairly Fancy Dessert – 10 Stopwatches

Give visitors from the Alice in Wonderland Realm Their Favorite Gifts (Gift Alice or Cheshire Cat after Unlocking) – 20 Stopwatches

Some of these tasks will appear at multiple tiers, asking you to complete them 5 times, then 10 times, etc. For the most part, it’s just about grinding through the tasks, but there are a couple of Garden of Whimsy Star Path Duties that are a bit more difficult. Typically, tasks that require a specific villager shouldn’t appear unless you’ve unlocked them in your Valley, but a few of those hints can still be tricky to untangle!

What Does “Fairly Fancy” Mean for Disney Dreamlight Valley Meals?

A few of these Star Path tasks ask you to make “fairly fancy” items like appetizers, desserts, etc. In Disney Dreamlight Valley terms, “fairly fancy” means a meal that is 4-star or above. Meanwhile, “perfect” meals must be 5-star quality.

How to find the recipe filter menu in DDV

Use the “Meal Type” to find Desserts, Apps, Etc

So, to complete these tasks, you’ll need to check for a meal that falls into the right category – dessert, appetizer, or dinner. Then, make sure it’s 4- or 5-star quality. You can use the recipe sorting features as pictured above to easily find the right recipes. From there, throw your ingredients into the pot, and you’re all set!

Who is the “Stargazing Wayfinder” in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Moana enjoying a meal in Chez Remy in DDV

This is one of the trickier prompts in the Star Path, as it could apply to a couple of different Villagers. However, the villager you’ll need to give gifts to for this Star Path Duty is Moana. Simply find her and hand over any gift to complete the “Give a Stargazing Wayfinder Gifts” Star Path task in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

We hope this guide helps you work your way through the Star Path! Remember, these paths are designed to be longer, as this one will last us up until the next major update this summer. So take your time and enjoy exploring the Valley!