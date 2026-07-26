The Best Original Xbox Game Seemingly Getting Remake, 22 Years Later

The best original Xbox game is apparently getting a remake, 22 years after its release on the first-ever Xbox console. Of course, there are a few games with a claim to the “best OG Xbox game” title, but there are two games that are particularly synonymous with the console. One of these games just got a remake, while it looks like the other is about to get one.

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Since its inception in 2026, the series most associated with the Xbox brand is Halo. Unfortunately, the best days of Halo are behind it, which may explain why Xbox is eager to relive those days. To this end, it’s about to release its remake of Halo: Combat Evolved. After this, you would expect a remake of Halo 2, and it looks like this is what we will be getting. Not only have rumors and reports been suggesting this, but Halo: Campaign Evolved — the name of the aforementioned Halo 1 remake — seemingly teases as much itself. To say it confirms as much would be a stretch, but it does seem to tease as much, though it’s spoilers for Halo: Campaign Evolved to get into why. The big question is whether it will just be the campaign of the second game remade. If the multiplayer isn’t included, then it’s going to generate far less interest. The campaign of Halo 2 is great and memorable, but it’s the multiplayer that is synonymous with the game.

The Best Halo Game

Halo: Combat Evolved actually has the best Metacritic score, thanks to its 97/100. And it was groundbreaking at the time, but it doesn’t quite hold up. And while it had multiplayer, it didn’t take off like the multiplayer of Halo 2. The multiplayer of Halo 2 was a phenomenon at the time and is a pillar on which online console gaming would be built. Its Metacritic score of 95 is a bit lower, though still second in the series, but most fans would agree it is the best, most iconic game in the series. In fact, most don’t even consider Halo: Combat Evolved as #2 in this regard. Most view Halo 3 as this game.

Two More Halo Games

In addition to a remake of Halo 2, there are rumblings that there is another multiplayer-only Halo game in the works, and apparently quite far into development. In fact, it’s been rumored that this multiplayer game will release this year. And of course, we know the next mainline game is also in the works in some capacity at Halo Studios as well, but it is likely a ways off.

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