Disney Lorcana Reveals Gen Con Promo Card

Gen Con 2023 attendees are getting a Disney Lorcana promo card. Earlier today, Ravensburger NA announced that the official promo card for Gen Con will be a Mickey Mouse, Musketeer card featuring a Gen Con logo in place of its rarity symbol. Additionally, the numbering for this card is 11/P1, which matches the numbering for the "missing" promo card for the game. The card will be given away to anyone who purchases Disney Lorcana product at the Gen Con booth or participates at a Disney Lorcana event at the show. Ravensburger's other giveaways can be found here.

You can check out the promo card below:

All for one and one for all who participate in a demo or tournament at Gen Con!



The Mickey Mouse – Musketeer #GenCon Promo will be available to those at Disney Lorcana TCG ticketed events, and those who purchase product at Gen Con Booth 2001! #DisneyLorcana #GenCon pic.twitter.com/7BhZJJ7J1N — Disney Lorcana (@DisneyLorcana) August 3, 2023

Disney Lorcana is shaping up to be the hottest game release at Gen Con. Hours before the show officially opened, several hundred attendees were already lined up for a chance to be the first to get their hands on Disney Lorcana product. Learn to play sessions and Starter Deck tournaments will also be at the convention, although they appear to be mostly sold out.

The new card game features Disney characters from numerous movies, ranging from Snow White to Moana. The game involves players summoning glimmers of various Disney characters in a race to retrieve 20 Lore before their opponent. Players summon characters by converting cards from their hand into ink, which serves as a permanent resource of sorts. Characters can go on quests for Lore, but it leaves them vulnerable to challenges from opponents that could potentially result in them being banished. Players build decks using cards of two different types of inks, which each of the six ink types having some kind of theme or trope that they generally adhere to.

Disney Lorcana will be released in game stores on August 18th, with mass retail stores releasing the game on September 1st.