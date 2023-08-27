Disney Lorcana Spotted at Big Box Stores Ahead of Release Date

Since it's initial launch earlier this month at hobby stores, Disney Lorcana has largely been marred by price gouging. Taking advantage of the release of an all-new game featuring one of the world's largest IPs, many sellers on secondary markets are charging upwards of triple to quadruple Ravensburger's MSRP. As seen across digital media, many have expressed interest in waiting until the games wider release through Big Box stores to jump in on the craze—something that's apparently happening earlier than scheduled. Initially, retail stores were supposed to release their Disney Lorcana stock beginning September 1st, only some locations have started pushing their product early.

Lorcana fiends have started posting on social media that they've started seeing Lorcana booster packs and starter decks surface at select Walmarts across the United States—keep scrolling to see which regions have stores stocking Lorcana a week early!