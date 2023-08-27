Disney Lorcana Spotted at Big Box Stores Ahead of Release Date
The new Disney-based TCG is already hitting Walmart ahead of its official September 1st release.
Since it's initial launch earlier this month at hobby stores, Disney Lorcana has largely been marred by price gouging. Taking advantage of the release of an all-new game featuring one of the world's largest IPs, many sellers on secondary markets are charging upwards of triple to quadruple Ravensburger's MSRP. As seen across digital media, many have expressed interest in waiting until the games wider release through Big Box stores to jump in on the craze—something that's apparently happening earlier than scheduled. Initially, retail stores were supposed to release their Disney Lorcana stock beginning September 1st, only some locations have started pushing their product early.
Lorcana fiends have started posting on social media that they've started seeing Lorcana booster packs and starter decks surface at select Walmarts across the United States—keep scrolling to see which regions have stores stocking Lorcana a week early!
$7 Boosters, $20 Starter Decks
by u/dit_le_renard in Lorcana
Florida
Miranda and I just drove an hour into Jax because someone posted on the Digimon discord that a Walmart had Lorcana already. Scored 6 packs and the 3rd starter deck we didn't get.— 「ＹＡ$Ｅ」Best Reptar Player (@ReptarEXE) August 26, 2023
Louisiana
Welp… let the madness begin. Went to Walmart when I saw the pictures and this was ALL the @DisneyLorcana they had. For those of you who were hoping to get product in Sept. 1st and for singles to drop… might wanna start checking your stores. pic.twitter.com/nL0ssr9NfS— BSquared24 🔜 Miami TCG Con (@BSquared24YT) August 26, 2023
Philly
We are taking nothing but DUBS today 🔥🔥
First Lorcana @ Walmart , then some umby promos @ g stop 😤 pic.twitter.com/AP6M2Um6Ik— SoKRISPY326 (@SoKRISPY326) August 26, 2023
Buffalo
When you hit that Walmart restock 😍
Lorcana 👀 pic.twitter.com/A40M2xJzAe— MereKat (@DA_MereKat) August 26, 2023