Disney Lorcana Reveals Five More Cards, Including New Legendary Beast Card

Disney Lorcana is continuing to show off new cards from its next set, with a new Legendary card revealed this week. Ravensburger is continuing to reveal new cards for Disney Lorcana at a steady drip, with the second set Rise of the Floodborn just over a month away. This week's reveals include a new Legendary card, a pair of synergetic Amethyst cards, and a pair of cards from Raya and the Last Dragon. You can check out all the new cards below, and be sure to check out our ongoing list of all the new cards revealed for Rise of the Floodborn. Where to Buy Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two new Starter Decks, featuring Amber/Sapphire and Amethyst/Steel, in addition to a new Illumineer's Trove. Additionally, two new playmats featuring Winnie the Pooh and Beast will also be released alongside the deck and card sleeves and deck boxes featuring Mulan and Sisu will also be released alongside the new set. Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will release at local game stores on November 17th, followed by a mass market release on December 1st. You'll be able to find details on exactly when and where you can pick the cards up online right here.

Fang Crossbow Fang Crossbow is a 3-cost Sapphire Item card. It has two different abilities – a debuff ability that costs 2 Ink but weakens a character by 2 Strength, and an effect that banishes the Fang Crossbow in exchange for banishing a Dragon character. Not only is this a great counter to Malificent – Monstrous Dragon, it'll likely be even more useful assuming that Sifu and other dragons are added to the next set. prevnext

Last Stand Last Stand is a 2-cost Amber action card. This card lets players banish a character that was challenged that turn, which is a particularly potent ability given that Amber tends to be the ink type featuring the most summoned cards. Players can sacrifice a weak Amber card on a challenge to get rid of a particularly powerful character thanks to Last Stand, although you'll essentially be trading two cards and two ink in exchange for an opponent's single character. prevnext

Merlin - Rabbit Merlin – Rabbit is a 3-cost Amethyst card with 2 Strength, 3 Willpower, and 1 Lore. Hoppity Hip! is a card draw ability that allows players to draw a card when Merlin is put into play and then again when it's removed from play. Notably, this card synergizes with Madam Mim – Fox, which can pull Merlin back to a player's hand so that players can use it to draw even more cards later in the game. prevnext

Madam Mim - Fox Madam Mim – Fox is a 3-cost Amethyst card with 4 Strength, 3 Willpower, and 1 Lore. Madam Mim not only has Rush, which allows her to challenge on the turn she's played, she also has Chasing the Rabbit ability, which requires a player to either banish Madam Mim immediately from play or return another character to their hand. Madam Mim synergizes with the Merlin – Rabbit card also revealed this week, but she can also be used to protect a damaged character and allow them to be returned to play later in the game. prevnext