Disney Lorcana Explains Shift Mechanic, Reveals More New Cards

Disney Lorcana spent an afternoon explaining some of its rules to interested players and then showed off a handful of new cards at a French gaming convention this morning. Yesterday, Lorcana's social media accounts hosted an hour-long Q&A session with the creator of the upcoming Disney-themed card game focused on rules interpretations and interactions. Most notably, Disney Lorcana's creators explained how the Shift mechanic would work, explaining what could be a crucial mechanic for many decks. Several cards have the "Shift" ability, which allows it to be played on top of another card of the same character for a reduced cost. All existing conditions and damage from the original character remain intact when it's been shifted – if a character was exerted prior to the Shift, the character remains exerted after the Shift occurs. Likewise, a player keeps all damage from their original character on the Shifted character.

However, there are benefits to using the Shift ability – a Shifted character can bypass the one turn "summoning sickness" that prevents a character from taking an action on the turn its played. Additionally, utilizing Shift allows players to get high-cost characters into play early, as Shifted characters have a discounted cost.

We've had a lot of questions about shift, so he's how it works:

You can play a shift character normally by paying its ink cost and putting it into play. — Disney Lorcana (@DisneyLorcana) April 21, 2023

You can choose to pay its shift cost to play it on top of one of your characters that has the same name. That character is completely covered by the shift character, so its abiliites and numbers are no longer in effect. — Disney Lorcana (@DisneyLorcana) April 21, 2023

Any states the previous character had do carry over – If the old character was exerted, so is the shift character, and any damage the old character had remains on the shift character. Also, if the old character could have quested or challenged, the shift character can as well. — Disney Lorcana (@DisneyLorcana) April 21, 2023

While the original character is defunct as a result of the Shift, there are still potential uses to the card. If a Shifted character is banished, discarded, returned to their hand, or sent to the Inkwell, the old character is sent to the same place – the card "Let It Go" played on a shift card can generate two or more Ink if played on a Shifted character.

In other Disney Lorcana news, Ravensburger is running demos of the game at Gala TCG Expo, a French gaming expo. Several new cards were revealed (all with French rules), including Prince Eric, Smash, Jasmine, Maleficent's minions, and a new version of Aurora.

Fracasser un nouvel antibete en acier.

"Deal 3 damages to chosen character"



L acier récupère une très bonne carte🎉#spoil #lorcana #steel pic.twitter.com/UNMTgkj6OM — Lorcana France TCG (@LorcanaFr) April 22, 2023

Aurore, Beauté déconcertante en shapir.



Reduce damage by 2 from a character this turn.



🔥🏃👸#lorcana #spoil #disney pic.twitter.com/lJWSmXErSK — Lorcana France TCG (@LorcanaFr) April 22, 2023

Disney Lorcana will be one of the biggest tabletop game releases of the year. The game comes out in August 2023.