Disney Lorcana Explains Shift Mechanic, Reveals More New Cards

By Christian Hoffer

Disney Lorcana spent an afternoon explaining some of its rules to interested players and then showed off a handful of new cards at a French gaming convention this morning. Yesterday, Lorcana's social media accounts hosted an hour-long Q&A session with the creator of the upcoming Disney-themed card game focused on rules interpretations and interactions. Most notably, Disney Lorcana's creators explained how the Shift mechanic would work, explaining what could be a crucial mechanic for many decks. Several cards have the "Shift" ability, which allows it to be played on top of another card of the same character for a reduced cost. All existing conditions and damage from the original character remain intact when it's been shifted – if a character was exerted prior to the Shift, the character remains exerted after the Shift occurs. Likewise, a player keeps all damage from their original character on the Shifted character. 

However, there are benefits to using the Shift ability – a Shifted character can bypass the one turn "summoning sickness" that prevents a character from taking an action on the turn its played. Additionally, utilizing Shift allows players to get high-cost characters into play early, as Shifted characters have a discounted cost. 

While the original character is defunct as a result of the Shift, there are still potential uses to the card. If a Shifted character is banished, discarded, returned to their hand, or sent to the Inkwell, the old character is sent to the same place – the card "Let It Go" played on a shift card can generate two or more Ink if played on a Shifted character. 

In other Disney Lorcana news, Ravensburger is running demos of the game at Gala TCG Expo, a French gaming expo. Several new cards were revealed (all with French rules), including Prince Eric, Smash, Jasmine, Maleficent's minions, and a new version of Aurora.

Disney Lorcana will be one of the biggest tabletop game releases of the year. The game comes out in August 2023. 

0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of