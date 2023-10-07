Disney Lorcana: Six New Cards Fully Revealed for Rise of the Floodborn
Disney Lorcana has revealed six more cards for Rise of the Floodborn this week.
Disney Lorcana's spoiler season is upon us and this week has brought five new cards to speculate about. Over the course of the week, Ravensburger has revealed a total of five new cards that will appear in the upcoming Disney Lorcana set Rise of the Floodborn, which will be released in just six weeks. The new set adds a brand new keyword, Resist, to the game, and seems to focus on the mysterious Floodborn at the heart of the story. Be sure to check out the cards below and keep an eye out on our Rise of the Floodborn gallery to check out every card revealed for the set so far.
Where to Buy Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn
The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two new Starter Decks, featuring Amber/Sapphire and Amethyst/Steel, in addition to a new Illumineer's Trove. Additionally, two new playmats featuring Winnie the Pooh and Beast will also be released alongside the deck and card sleeves and deck boxes featuring Mulan and Sisu will also be released alongside the new set. Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will release at local game stores on November 17th, followed by a mass market release on December 1st. You'll be able to find details on exactly when and where you can pick the cards up online right here.
Improvise
Improvise is a 1 cost Emerald Action card. It's a valuable card that provides a draw ability and grants a single character 1 Strength. Because it only allows players to draw a single card, it's more of a card swap than a true draw card, but it has some solid synergy with the previously revealed Minnie Mouse – Wide-Eyed Diver card.
Mouse Armor
Mouse Armor is a 2 Cost Steel item card. Mouse Armor grants one character the "Resist +1" keyword until the start of the next turn. This seems to be a solid item that provides a recurring benefit every single turn for the cost of just 2 Ink.
Bucky - Squirrel Squeak Tutor
Bucky – Squirrel Squeak Tutor is a 2 cost Emerald card with 1 Strength, 1 Willpower, and 1 Lore. Bucky is an absolute menace, with Ward and an ability that forces opponents to discard a card whenever Bucky's player puts a Floodborn into play. We've already seen two low-cost Floodborn characters so far, so this card could be the fulcrum for a discard-heavy deck that would be a real pain to deal with.
Robin Hood - Capable Fighter
Robin Hood – Capable Fighter is a 2-cost Steel card with 1 Strength, 3 Willpower, and 1 Lore. Its Skirmish ability lets Robin Hood deal 1 damage to a chosen character by being exerted. Not only does this let Robin Hood target readied characters, it also prevents Robin Hood from taking damage in a challenge.
Panic - Underworld Imp
Panic – Underworld Imp is a 3-cost Emerald card with 2 Strength, 3 Willpower, and 2 Lore. Notably, Panic seems to have some synergy with an unrevealed Pain card, potentially providing that card with some major strength for one turn. It's also a cheap 2 Lore card but is uninkable, which could limit its potential in decks. All in all, we'll need to wait to see Pain to get a good gauge on this card.
Minnie Mouse - Wide-Eyed Diver
Minnie Mouse – Wide-Eyed Diver is a 4-cost Ruby card with 2 Strength, 3 Willpower, and 1 Lore. This Minnie Mouse does a lot at once – it's a low-cost Floodborn card that only costs 2 Ink to play, it's an Evasive card, and it has an ability that causes Minnie to become a 3 Lore character whenever 2 actions are played in a single turn. That ability seems pretty situational, but might have some use with Song-focused decks.