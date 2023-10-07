Disney Lorcana: Six New Cards Fully Revealed for Rise of the Floodborn

Disney Lorcana's spoiler season is upon us and this week has brought five new cards to speculate about. Over the course of the week, Ravensburger has revealed a total of five new cards that will appear in the upcoming Disney Lorcana set Rise of the Floodborn, which will be released in just six weeks. The new set adds a brand new keyword, Resist, to the game, and seems to focus on the mysterious Floodborn at the heart of the story. Be sure to check out the cards below and keep an eye out on our Rise of the Floodborn gallery to check out every card revealed for the set so far.

Where to Buy Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn

The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two new Starter Decks, featuring Amber/Sapphire and Amethyst/Steel, in addition to a new Illumineer's Trove. Additionally, two new playmats featuring Winnie the Pooh and Beast will also be released alongside the deck and card sleeves and deck boxes featuring Mulan and Sisu will also be released alongside the new set. Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will release at local game stores on November 17th, followed by a mass market release on December 1st. You'll be able to find details on exactly when and where you can pick the cards up online right here.