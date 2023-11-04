Disney Lorcana Adds a Surprise Franchise to Next Set

Disney Lorcana's next set will feature another, not previously advertised Disney movie franchise. Earlier this week, attendees at Lucca Comics and Games, an Italian convention, discovered that Ravensburger's booth contained advertisements for Disney Lorcana that included several new unrevealed cards from the upcoming "Rise of the Floodborn" set. One of these cards was an Action card called "Pick a Fight" that featured Ralph from the Wreck It Ralph franchise. The card looks to be a valuable one that allows a chosen character to target readied character for a turn, meaning that a player can potentially challenge and banish relatively safe cards. You can check out the card (courtesy of the Lorcana HQ Discord) below:

When Disney Lorcana first announced Rise of the Floodborn, they confirmed that the set would feature characters from several Disney franchises new to the game, including Pinocchio, The Great Mouse Detective, and Zootopia. However, Wreck It Ralph was not on the list of franchises included, although this is likely because the Pick a Fight card is an Action card and not a Character card.

Given that the new card set is only about two weeks from release, we should see the full set catalog sometime soon. It's doubtful that this card is the only surprise waiting for fans, so keep an eye out for more Disney surprises in the coming weeks.

Where to Buy Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn

The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two new Starter Decks, featuring Amber/Sapphire and Amethyst/Steel, in addition to a new Illumineer's Trove. Additionally, two new playmats featuring Winnie the Pooh and Beast will also be released alongside the deck and card sleeves and deck boxes featuring Mulan and Sisu will also be released alongside the new set. Although stock for the first set has been relatively scarce due to unprecedented demand, Ravensburger is releasing more stock of the first set to stores now and has reprints planned for both of its first card sets due to hit stores in the coming weeks. Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will release at local game stores on November 17th, followed by a mass market release on December 1st. You'll be able to find details on exactly when and where you can pick the cards up online right here.