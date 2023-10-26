Disney Lorcana Announces Competitive Events Starting in 2024, Changes to Promo Cards

Disney Lorcana will launch both fan and competitive events in 2024, with changes to promo cards also on the horizon beginning with the upcoming Rise of the Floodborn set. Today, Ravensburger made a number of announcements on their Disney Lorcana social media accounts, including an updated timeline on reprints for the first set and plans for 2024. Most notably, Disney Lorcana will have both "official fan events" and competitive events starting in Q2 2024. Fan events will be, in Ravensburger's words, "a way for Disney fans to come together to share their love of Disney Lorcana even if they may not necessarily play the game." Meanwhile, more details about competitive events, including tournament rules and exclusives, will be announced starting in January 2024.

Additionally, Ravensburger announced that the October restock of its The First Chapter set will start shipping out to game stores this week. Reprints of The First Chapter will also be shipped starting in mid-November in North America. ComicBook.com previously reported that the reprint would be shipped during this year's holiday season.

Finally, Ravensburger announced a shift in its promo card distribution. While Ravensburger previously released new promo cards at major game events, the company will now release three promo cards with alternate foil treatments with every set that will only be available at events. Details on how to obtain promo cards will be announced ahead of conventions Ravensburger attends, with fans potentially able to collect all three promo cards at a single event.

Where to Buy Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn

The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two new Starter Decks, featuring Amber/Sapphire and Amethyst/Steel, in addition to a new Illumineer's Trove. Additionally, two new playmats featuring Winnie the Pooh and Beast will also be released alongside the deck and card sleeves and deck boxes featuring Mulan and Sisu will also be released alongside the new set. Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will release at local game stores on November 17th, followed by a mass market release on December 1st. You'll be able to find details on exactly when and where you can pick the cards up online right her