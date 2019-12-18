Disney’s Aladdin and The Lion King Retro SNES and Genesis Editions are Here

If you or someone you know is a Disney fan, a retro gaming fan, and a masochist then the SNES and Genesis editions of the Aladdin and The Lion King remaster are definitely worth picking up for the Nintendo Switch. Anyone who played the original The Lion King game in 1994 will understand why a masochist would love it. The updated version looks better, but it is still the brutally difficult game that you have nightmares about. Fortunately, there are in-game rewind and save features on the new version, though that probably won’t be enough for you to actually beat it this time around.

The standard game has been available on the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch since October, but Best Buy’s exclusive retro packaging versions arrived on December 10th and can still be had in time for Christmas. These editions include an exclusive poster, retro-style manual, and box / clamshell packaging in the style of the SNES and Sega Genesis. You can order clamshell version here for $49.99 with free 2-day shipping. The box version is available here for the same price. The standard versions are available to order here for $25 to $30.

An official list of features for the special edition retro versions of Aladdin and The Lion King can be found below.

This Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King Retro Edition includes an exclusive poster, retro-style manual, and Nintendo Switch cartridge with Aladdin and The Lion King games

Enjoy several different versions of the beloved Aladdin and The Lion King games with 1080p graphics and enhancements for modern HDTV, adjustable screen aspect ratios and borders, and custom filter options designed to replicate classic CRT TVs and other popular screen types

Explore new features of the Final Cut version of Aladdin, such as difficulty adjustments, camera refinements, bug fixes, as well as a few additional surprises for fans

Retry difficult areas thanks to the ability to instantly rewind any of the games in real time

The interactive game viewer allows viewing full game playthroughs with the ability to skip forward, jump in, and start playing at any point

Take a journey behind the scenes, and learn more about the creation of these incredible games

Listen to the entire soundtracks for both games in the included music players

