New Collab Lets You Play Dave the Diver Inside MapleStory

In June, beloved 2D MMO MapleStory got a major update, delivering a ton of new content. But alongside the first half of the Stargazer update, Nexon teased a big collab with another beloved 2D pixel art game. Now, the brand-new Dave the Diver crossover content has arrived in MapleStory. As Dave and the Bancho Sushi crew find themselves stranded in Maple World, players will engage in a variety of mini-games that basically let you play Dave the Diver, but with a MapleStory twist.

The Dave the Diver event begins on July 16th and runs through August 26th. During this time, players will be able to enjoy a series of adventures with Dave and the Bancho Sushi crew. The story includes several chapters that offer new rewards and upgrades. And for those who know and love Dave the Diver, a lot of the mini-games are going to feel delightfully familiar. Before I dig into the details, check out the teaser trailer for this collab update for your first look at Dave in the MapleStory art style:

This crossover event is massive, bringing in a whole host of mini-games that let MapleStory players experience the delight of Dave the Diver. You’ll explore the Blue Hole, help run Bancho Sushi, and fill out your Blue Hole Codex as you catch ’em all (fish, we mean).

Dave the Diver x MapleStory Collab Details

The Dave the Diver collab update features a story in which you “Save the Diver” after Dave and company crash land in your world. Players will engage in a story full of missions to help Dave catch fish, sell sushi, and find a way home. You’ll track your story progress, Diver Tokens, and rewards on Dave’s phone, which features some familiar apps from the game.

As part of this story, several mini-games mimic the gameplay of the beloved indie game. Here’s what you’ll find when you dive into this MapleStory update.

Blue Hole Exploration

Much like you do in Dave the Diver, one of the mini-games takes you undersea to catch some fish. The fishing mechanics and upgrades are all designed to feel like Dave the Diver, but with the added layer of the Save the Diver storyline.

Bancho Sushi

Of course, after you catch fish, you’ve got to take them to Bancho to get turned into sushi! Players will engage in restaurant gameplay similar to what you get in Dave the Diver, preparing sushi, managing the bar, and serving patrons.

Blue Hole Codex

For the Pokemon fans among us, the Dave the Diver x MapleStory collaboration is bringing a sort of PokeDex. Catching fish in the Blue Hole will add entries to a Creature Encyclopedia, which rewards players with exclusive Dave the Diver cosmetics as they log new critters. And yes, the cosmetics include some truly adorable, over-the-top sushi hats for your MapleStory avatar.

The event rewards and story progression for the Dave the Diver collab update will end on August 26th. However, players can still enjoy diving in the Blue Hole and serving up sushi through September 23rd.

MapleStory is free to play, with optional in-game purchases. It is available on PC via Steam. The new Dave the Diver update arrives today, July 17th.