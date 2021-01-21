Resident Evil Village: First Gameplay Details Revealed

✖

Today, Capcom held its Resident Evil Showcase, which featured first gameplay from Resident Evil Village, as well as information on when the game will release. The upcoming survival-horror title will offer a first-person experience, similar to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Like that game, Village will also focus on Ethan Winters. Details remain slim about the game's overall storyline, but it seems that the main villain will be someone named Mother Miranda. The showcase also showed more of the recently revealed tall woman that has already captivated a lot of franchise fans. The character's name is Lady Dimitrescu, and it seems she has some relation to the Baker clan from the previous game.

According to Capcom, Resident Evil Village will put a strong emphasis on guarding, in addition to traditional shooting elements. In today's showcase, Ethan can often be seen blocking the attacks of incoming foes. It seems that there will be a number of different enemy types, and players will have to change up their strategies for each. One giant, hammer-swinging enemy can be seen plaguing Ethan. Speaking of plagues, there are also Lady Dimitrescu's daughters, who have the ability to transform into swarms of locusts. These pests look like they'll prove a handful for Ethan, as one can be seen cutting into his skin.

To take down these new foes, Ethan will have a little help in the game via a new character, named The Duke. The Duke will fulfill a similar role to that of the Merchant from Resident Evil 4, selling various goods to Ethan. Players will be able to craft new weapons and healing items in the game, as well.

While the snow-covered village itself has been shown in a number of trailers thus far, today's Showcase gave viewers a look at an old mansion, which should give fans some classic Resident Evil vibes. The location is covered in puzzles, extra objectives, and items that Ethan can smash using his knife.

It certainly seems like there's a lot more to Resident Evil Village than Capcom has shown off, but things certainly look exciting thus far! Fans will have a chance to check out the game for themselves when it releases May 7th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

