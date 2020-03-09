DOOM 64 Is Getting a New Mission and More New Content

In just a few short weeks, DOOM Eternal will give franchise fans a major new series entry to look forward to. That same day, retro enthusiasts will also have a classic DOOM game to look forward to when DOOM 64 arrives on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. For some, it will represent a way to revisit the Nintendo 64 classic, but for others, it will be a chance to enjoy the game for the very first time. However, everyone playing the game will have something new to look forward to, as DOOM 64 will feature brand-new content, including a new mission!

The DOOM 64 port is being developed by Nightdive Studios, who revealed the new level in an interview with USGamer. The new mission will also tie-in with DOOM Eternal, in a way. James Haley, the game’s senior developer, teased the upcoming addition.

“…persistent players will have the opportunity to unlock a new chapter in the Doomguy’s saga, taking place shortly after [Doom 64’s] original campaign concludes,” Haley told USGamer. “The Mother Demon you defeated in that outing had a sister, and since you’ve been messing up Hell non-stop, she tries to get rid of you by sending you away. If you can make your way back and take revenge, you’ll be rewarded with a bit of lore that fans of both series, new and classic, should enjoy.”

It’s quite interesting to see a port of a game like this receive such a significant addition so long after the game’s initial release. DOOM 64 first debuted in 1997. In addition to the new mission, the game’s port will feature some interesting platform-specific options. Switch and PS4 will have motion control options, as well as automap navigation through Switch’s touchscreen and PS4’s touchpad. Xbox One and PC users will also have mouse and keyboard control options.

For DOOM fans, it definitely sounds like a lot of work is being put into the new version of DOOM 64. Players can see if those enhancements make the overall experience worth it when DOOM 64 arrives on March 20th. The game will be released as both a pre-order bonus, and as a single download.

Have you played DOOM 64? Are you excited to check out the game’s upcoming port? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!