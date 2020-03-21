DOOM Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons Crossover Peaks With This Music Video

The crossover content between DOOM Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons has definitely peaked by now thanks to a new music video that unites the two under one name: DOOMANIMAL. That’s the name that’s been given to the fan-made band that includes Isabelle from Animal Crossing and a DOOM Slayer performing for a crowd of Animal Crossing Villagers. The impressive crossover video above was created by self-proclaimed “3D hobbyist” Andrei Mishanin who shared the creation this week and provided some insights into how they made the animation and came up with the band’s name.

There’s been no shortage of fan art and other crossover content between the two games in the weeks leading up to their simultaneous release, but this video might just be one of the best creations to come from the crossover potential. It unites the hardcore music from DOOM Eternal that players slay demons to with the mild-mannered Villagers from Animal Crossing and basically speaks for itself.

The 3D artist who created the music video even got a big “thank you” from the official DOOM account after the video made the rounds on social media. The creator also shared some of the thinking that went into creating the name of the band and how they determined which Villagers would be rocking out in the crowd.

at first I wanted to name this band Animal Doom, but couldn’t find good concatenation of L and D to make a logo (some variants ok-ish, but with bloom it will look like AnimaDoom), then I googled doom metal bands, found names like “Funeral”, “Cathedral”.

Oh! Doomanimal then! pic.twitter.com/5TRjOtCIOA — Andrei Mishanin (@andmish) March 20, 2020

I needed 5 metal/punk-ish looking villagers for the crowd, so I’ve picked some and Fuchsia ended up among them, and funny thing is I just found out that she is near Isabelle on the box art, I’d like to think she is a big fan and asking Isabelle for selfie or autograph🤭 pic.twitter.com/D4srZyWdas — Andrei Mishanin (@andmish) March 20, 2020

