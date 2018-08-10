Id Software on DOOM Eternal: “We’re Building a DOOM Universe”

While speaking about DOOM Eternal, developer id Software, rather ambiguously, mentioned that it isn’t just crafting a new DOOM game, but rather it’s “building a DOOM universe.”

“We’re not just building a DOOM game anymore, we’re building a DOOM universe,” said id Software during today’s Quakecon Keynote where it unveiled the first-ever look at DOOM Enternal’s gameplay, which is about as intense, bloody, and relentless as you expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, what this exactly means isn’t clear. For one, the “DOOM universe” kind of, sortive exists already. There are already multiple DOOM games, with their own lore, that in turn have created a moderately fleshed out “DOOM universe.” So it’s unclear what id Software is getting at here.

It’s possible that the developer is doubling down on universe crafting, and creating a more consistent and evident lore that is continual from one game to another. Or maybe this is just some type of marketing speak.

If the former is the case, then it is seemingly a soft-confirmation that more games from the series are coming, which wouldn’t besurprising given that it’s one of Bethesda’s biggest IP. Yet again, before the 2016 game hit, the idea that we would be talking about a series of DOOM games and a “DOOM universe” would have sounded like crazy talk.

Nonetheless, the problem with general nondescript terms like “DOOM universe” is that they could literally mean anything and everything. But in the context of what else was being said, id Software seems to imply that it’s working to create not just new DOOM games, but an inter-connected universe that ties them all-together, which sounds awesome.

DOOM Eternal is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. At the moment, there is no word of a release date, or even a release window. However, sometime in 2019 is probably a pretty good bet. I personally don’t know if I can wait until 2020 to lay waste to endless demon hordes, so fingers crossed I won’t have to.

In other recent and related news, DOOM Eternal will have the ability to invade other player’s campaigns as demons and slay the slayer.