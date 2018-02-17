Experience DOOM in VR for Super Cheap With Special Code

If you’re planning to take advantage of the sweet deals PlayStation has going on with their Virtual Reality headsets, you might consider expanding that VR library a little bit. If you’ve been looking at taking on the hordes of Hell with that nifty PSVR headset, there’s an awesome deal going on right now for the DOOM VFR experience over at Newegg. To get the dramatic price slash though, you’re going to need the special code.

Doom VFR (PSVR) is $14.99 at Newegg w/ code EMCPREW33 https://t.co/5TWhH2MdWb pic.twitter.com/aoflHE5mqj — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 17, 2018

The virtual reality experience is also available on Steam and is also on sale for $20.99 as part of the Lunar New Year sales event. To learn more about the game, and the horrors that await:

Developed by id Software, the studio that pioneered the first-person shooter genre and modern VR, DOOM VFR brings the fast-paced, brutal gameplay fans of the series love to virtual reality. Immerse yourself in the UAC facility on Mars and the depths of Hell, as your skills are put to the test through intense combat and challenging puzzle-solving. Play as a cybernetic survivor who is activated by the UAC to fight the demon invasion, maintain order, and prevent catastrophic failure at the Mars facility. Lay waste to an army of demonic foes as you explore and interact with the outlandish world of DOOM from an entirely new perspective.

Experience DOOM combat and its iconic weapons and demons from an entirely new perspective

Physically interact with the DOOM universe as you seamlessly traverse across the UAC facility and Hell using tele-portation and jet-strafe movement

Explore all-new UAC Martian research facility areas and discover the unique abilities of a cybernetic UAC security operative

Set shortly after the demonic invasion on the UAC’s Martian research facility, you are the last known human survivor – until your death. Under a top-secret UAC operational contingency protocol, your consciousness is transferred to an arti-ficial brain matrix. Your designated purpose: restore operational stability and use any means necessary to stop the on-slaught of demons.

Don’t forget to use the special code! EMCPREW33

