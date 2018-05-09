Dota 2 Gets New Battle Royale Mode

The battle royale trend continues to spread its wings within the gaming community and more and more titles are beginning to explore this growing genre. The popular MOBA Dota 2 is the latest game to offer their own battle royale experience as part of their International 2018 Battle Pass.

Here’s what the team had to say in the announcement about what’s on the way:

“Roshan is on a ravenous, cheese-fueled rampage and Battle Pass owners are invited to venture beyond the surface of his lair into the heart of the Underhollow.

Battle through a labyrinth filled with monsters, marvels, and many other three-player enemy squads as you search for Roshan’s rarest cheese and work to be the last team standing. You’ll need to navigate carefully to earn the XP and Gold needed to destroy your opponents.

But don’t take too long—Roshan’s cheese frenzy is causing cave-ins as he moves towards the center of the Underhollow. Soon enough there will be nowhere left to run.”

Though they didn’t say battle royale explicitly, the collapsing map (blue circle of death, anyone?), the last-man-standing set up, and the ability to squad up definitely points to yes, yes this is in fact battle royale. ‘

The above Underhollow event offers this experience, according to Dota 2’s official website:

Deep below Roshan’s lair, a wheel of the world’s rarest cheese—Roshefort—slowly comes of age. Join the subterranean race against other teams and battle to be the bearers of the coveted cheese in this madcap multiplayer throwdown.

Tread carefully, and choose your path wisely. Roshan’s labyrinth is home to fearsome beasts, cunning obstacles, and of course, a priceless wheel of cheese. Work together to explore the maze of caves before an enemy team—or worse, Roshan—finds you first.

Survive the enemy onslaught and Roshan’s advance to claim victory and liberate the Roshefort Wheel. In addition to the joy of defeating your enemies, and the thrill of outlasting the competition to escape the Underhollow, you might be in line for an influx of Battle Points.

There is also the Cavern Crawl which lets players “descend into the caves beneath the riverlands and battle your way to fortune and glory. Just win games with designated heroes in your normal Dota matches to explore deeper parts of the battle cavern. With exclusive item sets, bonus Battle Points, and even a cosmically rare Jade Baby Roshan at stake, each game is another step towards riches.”

And the new Mutation Mode, sprays, and tons more! You can learn about what’s coming with the 2018 Battle Plass right here.