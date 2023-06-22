xQc Responds to Pokimane After Criticism of Kick Deal "Morals"

Imane 'Pokimane' Anys is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch and only becoming more and more prominent for the streaming platform as many of its top streamers abandon ship for YouTube or to sign mega-money deals with Kick. The latest example of the latter is Felix 'xQc' Lengyel, who recently signed a $100 million two-year contract with Kick. The deal has drawn criticism for some, including the aforementioned Pokimane.

During a recent Twitch stream, Pokimane was asked by a viewer if she would switch to Kick if the platform offered her a $10 million deal. Responding to this, Pokimane said no, and in the process, explained she couldn't do it as it would "compromise her moral and ethics," likely referring to the fact that Kick is owned by gambling giant Stake.

"Nope. And it's not like because I got $10 million dollars. It's just because I'm good as I am. Why would I compromise my morals and ethics for more money when I have money, something about that is so cringe, to me personally. I understand if you need to make money, right? For me to do cringe s**t when I have money, I can't. Like, ew. Can someone put this into words better than I can? It's almost embarrassing. "

Pokimane gets asked if she would join Kick for $10 million pic.twitter.com/SS3TmHgDR3 — Twitch Clips (@ClippedTwitch) June 20, 2023

Much of social media has taken some form of umbrage with Pokimane's comments, including xQc. The Canadian Kick streamer was quick to respond to Pokimane's comments, asking Pokimane to be more specific about the issue of morals and ethics.

"Morals and ethics about what? You have to be more specific. You can't just say morals and ethics. I mean, that thing is pretty obvious when you talk about other topics," said xQc. "What morals and ethics is there to f****g breach? I genuinely don't get it... Oh, it's the same gamba equals the win argument. So instead of doing the win argument, it's layering morals and ethics on top of that. I'm not pressed, I just think it's weird under that pretext because later down the line, when they're all proven wrong, nobody will go back and correct the thing by saying 'Hey you know what guys, it wasn't about gamba.' They never go back and fix this."

xQc later pointed out that Pokimane's friends, in the past, have taken deals involving gambling and that she said nothing about. He also took to Twitter to claim that flexing morals and ethics comes across as "insecure."

xQc responds to Pokimane discussing morals and ethics on the kick deal pic.twitter.com/1cSik1owjf — Twitch Clips (@ClippedTwitch) June 21, 2023

Flexing your morals and ethics on other people around you comes from pure insecurity. Nothing else. — xQc (@xQc) June 22, 2023

It remains to be seen where the growing beef between not just Pokimane and xQc, but Twitch and Kick as platforms, will go next, but with the money Kick is throwing around to secure top talent, it's safe to assume this is just the start of the drama, not the end of it.