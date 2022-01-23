Dr Disrespect Reveals His Latest Problem With Halo Infinite

A few days ago, 343 Industries released the new Attrition mode for Halo Infinite. The mode has already received a lot of positive feedback from Xbox fans, but it seems that there’s one person that is not interested in checking it out: Dr Disrespect. During a recent stream, the two time was told by a viewer that he should check out Attrition, thanks to its battle royale-inspired features. However, Dr Disrespect stated that he wants to see a full BR experience for Halo Infinite, rather than a “dumbed down” version. The streamer did leave the possibility open, though, stating that he might be interested to see how the developer makes these mechanics work.

“Yo Doc, check out Halo Infinite‘s new Attrition mode when you get a chance. BR mechanics on a MP map. Infinite BR is on the horizon,” Dr Disrespect said, reading the fan’s comment. “I don’t want a dumbed down version of Halo Infinite‘s potential for a BR experience. Right? I don’t wanna play ’em on MP. New Attrition mode. It’s a mode. Might be interesting to check out, though. The functionality of those mechanics. How they all work. How it flows, how it looks.”

It should be noted that it’s currently unclear whether Attrition truly is setting the stage for a Halo Infinite battle royale mode! While rumors have suggested that the mode will happen, 343 Industries has made no specific announcement. Halo Infinite has built up a strong fanbase since the game’s multiplayer released back in November. While reception has been mostly strong, Dr Disrespect has been unhappy with many things about the game. Despite this, it sounds like the streamer is interested to see if that battle royale mode actually pans out. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see!

Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

