Dr Disrespect Reveals Why He’s About to Quit Halo Infinite

Over the last few weeks, Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer has found quite a few fans, but Dr Disrespect hasn’t been as happy with the latest from 343 Industries. Prior to launch, the streamer was clearly unimpressed, and now that the game is out, he’s been making his issues with it all too clear, as he did when he destroyed a controller over frustrations with aim assist. This time around, it seems the game’s connection issues have earned Dr Disrespect’s ire. During a recent stream, the two time lost connection while playing, and it actually made him consider uninstalling the game altogether!

“Wonder how much ranking I lose on that. If it goes past halfway, champ, I might uninstall. I just might. You know? This is insane. How are no AAA studios coming out with flawlessness in the first-person shooter genre?”

It’s hard to say for certain what other AAA first-person shooters Dr Disrespect is referring to, butBattlefield 2042 seems like a strong possibility. That game released last month to heavy criticism. The general consensus surrounding Halo Infinite seems significantly better, but the game still has some warts, which Xbox and 343 Industries have to work through. Hopefully, this aspect of the game won’t convince any other players to uninstall!

Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer launched earlier than expected, and is free-to-play on Xbox and PC. The single-player campaign is not free, however, and is slated to launch in just a few short days. It remains to be seen whether the campaign will be able to find the same appeal as the multiplayer has, but Xbox has been working overtime to build hype for it over the last few weeks. Players can see how it stacks up for themselves when Halo Infinite‘s campaign releases on December 8th. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

