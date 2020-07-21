Logic Signs Seven Figure Exclusivity Deal With Twitch

✖

In a surprising move, Logic has signed exclusively with Twitch, in a contract reportedly worth seven figures. According to The Verge, the soon-to-be-former rapper's partnership with the platform will kick-off on July 21st when he'll debut No Pressure, which is supposedly his final LP. As a big fan of video games, Logic has been on Twitch for several years now, streaming games such as Call of Duty. As part of his exclusivity contract, Logic will stream weekly, for a set number of hours. The rapper sees his channel as the kind of place that people will be able to tune-in to unwind.

“I’m not going to be on Twitch, having political debates," Logic said in an interview with The Verge. "I’m going to be on Twitch, helping people after they’ve had a day of protesting or political debates, unwind and laugh and smile. And if you want to know how I feel about the world, you listen to my music."

While Logic's channel sounds like it will be relatively conflict free, the last few weeks have seen a lot of drama surrounding the world of video game streaming. Twitch parted ways with Dr Disrespect last month, in a move that might spur legal action from the streamer. Twitch has not provided a reason for the separation, and Dr Disrespect claims that he does not know the streaming outlet's reason for ending things. Meanwhile, Twitch is one of three outlets supposedly vying to sign Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. Logic's signing clearly shows that Twitch is looking towards the future of the platform. It remains to be seen whether or not Ninja will end up part of that future, but Logic is a major name, and he should help draw newcomers to the service.

Super excited to partner with @twitch. Looking forward to hanging with you guys. pic.twitter.com/bR8CMwfjXY — Bobby No Pressure (@Logic301) July 20, 2020

At the very least, Logic's exclusivity contract shows just how big streaming has become over the last few years. It seems all but inevitable that Logic will eventually return to rap, but it's telling that the platform's lure is enough to entice him. Perhaps other celebrities will follow suit in the future!

