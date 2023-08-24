Kick Exec Reveals Why Dr Disrespect Hasn’t Signed With the Platform

A Kick executive has revealed why Dr Disrespect hasn’t gotten a fancy deal like other streamers. Kick is slowly becoming a dominant platform for streaming. For years, Twitch has dominated the streaming landscape and has done so thanks to the backing of Amazon. It has been the one-stop shop for streaming, especially as it has expanded beyond just having gaming streams. Politicians, celebrities, and people who don’t really play games all stream on Twitch and has prompted YouTube to get its act together in that department. YouTube has since signed major creators like Ludwig and essentially cultivated a streaming arms race. Kick has joined in on the fun and signed a number of major streamers, including xQc with a $100 million deal. xQc’s deal is also non-exclusive, so he can stream on Twitch if he chooses to.

Dr Disrespect noted a while back that he wants a piece of the Kick pie after seeing some of the money others were making and said he’d take a contract for $50 million. Many assumed Kick would jump at the chance since Doc is a huge streamer and it’s throwing money at all kinds of people, however, nothing has materialized. It seems like Kick has spoken to Dr Disrespect, though (via Dexerto). In an interview with streamer Big E, Kick’s Head of Product Paulie Chianese noted that Dr Disrespect’s steep price tag and inability to budge on it has made it a hard deal to make.

“Doc wants fifty mil, and Doc’s not playing around with that number,” Chianese said. “I love the Doc. I’ve watched him for years and years. I think he’s one of the most entertaining streamers in the business, but fifty million is fifty million.”

https://youtu.be/VbYtPnIOBhI?si=XQfVtLGVvy7burNh&t=1878

It’s possible that because of Doc’s history of getting banned from Twitch and other controversies makes Kick more weary of wanting to invest that much money into a streamer like Dr Disrespect. Perhaps negotiations are ongoing and something will change in the future, it’s really to be determined.

