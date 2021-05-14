Dr Disrespect Discovers One of Resident Evil Village's Creepiest Moments

Resident Evil Village is filled with unsettling moments, and even seasoned gamers like Dr Disrespect can be caught off-guard by them! WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD. In a recent stream "the two-time" found himself making his way through House Beneviento. The manor is home to one of the creepiest designs in the series: a mutated baby with a gigantic mouth. During the stream, Dr Disrespect tried to get away from the creature, but found himself quickly cornered. As the baby closed in, the streamer could only watch in horror as Ethan Winters was slowly consumed from the feet up! The video can be found at the top of this page, and the moment starts around 2:15:00.

House Beneviento really does have an atmosphere unlike anything else in the series. The sound of the baby crying is really haunting, and the overall atmosphere is just fantastic. Of course, the character design takes the whole thing to a new level. The creature's gaping maw is almost too much, as every vivid detail can be seen. It's utterly gross, and it feels like something out of a great horror film. This is one moment many Resident Evil fans won't be forgetting!

Resident Evil Village is the eighth main series entry in the franchise. A direct follow-up to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, the game once again follows protagonist Ethan Winters. After the events of the previous game, Ethan is still traumatized, while his wife Mia is trying her best to put the events of the Baker estate in the past. The couple have settled down with daughter Rosemary, but their peace is disturbed by the return of Chris Redfield. When Rosemary is taken from their home, Ethan will have to contend with new threats in order to rescue his daughter.

Resident Evil Village is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

