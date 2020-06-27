Dr Disrespect's Wife Thanks Twitch Streamer's Fans for Support After Ban

✖

Twitch streamer Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm’s wife issued a statement on the streamer’s ban via her personal Instagram page that thanked viewers and followers for their support. The statement did not, however, address the nature of the ban nor did it give any insights into when we may know more about it. Her statement follows the streamer’s abrupt ban from the streaming platform that happened on Friday without an explanation from Twitch or anyone else as to why the streamer was banned. It’s currently thought by those citing sources familiar with the matter that the ban is permanent, but that’s unconfirmed at this point.

Dr Disrespect’s wife who goes by “Mrs Assassin” on Instagram shared her appreciation for the support from the streamer’s fans within the past day. Zach Bussey, a Twitch streamer who regularly covers Twitch news, reshared a screenshot of the message that was found on her Instagram Story and was also shared within Dr Disrespect’s Discord channel.

“The outpouring of love, support, strength and kindness from the arena has truly been overwhelming,” the post read. “You all have made my heart full and I can not thank you enough. No one better out there than the CC. You guys are amazing! Much love to you all.”

DrDisrespect's wife has shared a message on Instagram. (Image posted in Docs Discord, shared by one of his mods). pic.twitter.com/YAq9VWXFua — Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) June 27, 2020

The “CC” mentioned in the statement refers to Dr Disrespect’s “Champions Club” title given to his fanbase while the “arena” is one of the fictional components of his on-camera persona. Both of those as well as his appearance, props, and catch phrases are all core parts of his over-the-top Dr Disrespect character.

This statement follows a response from Twitch on the matter that similarly gave little insight into the specifics of the streamer’s ban. Twitch cited its community guidelines and policies and said those apply to and will be enforced on streamers throughout the platform regardless of their prestige.

“As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” Twitch said. “These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.”

Dr Disrespect was previously banned from Twitch for streaming in a bathroom during E3. There’s speculation online now about why the streamer was banned and how long this ban will last, but nothing is concrete yet.

Twitch does not typical discuss the specifics of its bans, and Dr Disrespect has not yet issued a statement himself.

Update: This article was updated to better reflect the content of the message shared by Dr Disrespect's wife.

