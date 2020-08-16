Dragon Ball FighterZ Reveals Master Roshi as New DLC Fighter

As expected, Dragon Ball FighterZ today revealed its latest and greatest DLC fighter is none other than Master Roshi! Well, the "Master Roshi" part is new, anyway, but the announcement of the new DLC fighter was expected. Master Roshi's reveal leaves just two open slots in the current fighter pass that have yet to be revealed with Kefla and Ultra Instinct Goku preceding him. Master Roshi's reveal is also the first in several months with Ultra Instinct Goku, the most recent DLC fighter, having released back in May.

While the reveal trailer, which you can check out above, shows off some of Master Roshi's abilities against Piccolo, a specific showcase for the upcoming DLC character is expected to release next month, which is also when Master Roshi himself is expected to release. No definitive date has been set for either the showcase or Master Roshi's release as a DLC fighter as of yet, but FighterZ Pass 3 owners will get two days of early access to the character whenever he is released.

Master Roshi arrives to #DRAGONBALLFighterZ this September as DLC 3 for FighterZ Pass 3! It's time for the old turtle hermit to show you how martial art battles are won. https://t.co/LD5kGcJSLn pic.twitter.com/ADLM2RqMqu — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) August 16, 2020

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Master Roshi is expected to release in September. Ultra Instinct Goku, the most recent DLC fighter, is already available in the game, and two more fighters are still set to be revealed in the future. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the anime fighting video game right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of the new Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC so far? Are you excited to play as Master Roshi when he releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

