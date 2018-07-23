New Dragon Ball FighterZ Game Modes Coming to Nintendo Switch

The Dragon Ball FighterZ open beta for the Nintendo Switch has been confirmed for a release in August with the game’s full release introducing new game modes.

Days ago, it was reported that both Base Form Goku and Base Form Vegeta would be added to Dragon Ball FighterZ. In the same report, the open beta for the Switch version of the game – the only console yet to have Dragon Ball FighterZ at this point – was said to be coming in August. Bandai Namco has now confirmed both of these details with the most recent tweet concerning the console’s open beta that’s indeed starting sometime in August, a month before the game comes out.

Not only will the Switch be getting its beta soon, it’ll also be adding new game modes when the full release happens in September.. Both a 2v2 and 1v1 offline multiplayer mode are being added along with an offline “Party Match” mode that has room for up to six players. Bandai Namco confirmed all of this in a tweet with an image that hinted at Base Goku as well, the upcoming DLC release for the Dragon Ball game casting his signature Spirit Bomb.

ANNOUNCEMENT: The #NintendoSwitch Open Beta test for #DragonBallFighterZ is scheduled to start in August. The game will be released on September 28th with new local multiplayer features:



• 2v2 and 1v1 Match.

• Offline 6-player Party Match mode. pic.twitter.com/J2dMRagFXO — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) July 23, 2018

Dragon Ball FighterZ is due out for the Nintendo Switch on September 28, so the beta’s start time in August should give ample time to get acquainted with the different fighters before it goes live for all Switch owners. If you’ve played the game on other platforms, it’ll also provide you the chance to get acquainted with the Switch’s Joy-Con controls so you can hop right into the online modes when they’re ready. The finer details of the beta haven’t been revealed yet, so we don’t know which fighters will be available let alone when it’ll start, but Bandai Namco might release it in a similar fashion to the other consoles’ beta where only certain characters were playable. What we do know is that preordering the game on the Switch will guarantee you early access to both SSGSS Goku and Vegeta, the same deal that other players got before the game was released earlier this year.

Bandai Namco is expected to share more information about the Nintendo Swtich’s beta soon closer to its release.