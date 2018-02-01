Dragon Ball FighterZ Sets New Sales Record In Less Than a Week

We knew that Dragon Ball FighterZ was going to be hot stuff amidst the fighting community, as well as with anime fans – but we didn’t think that it was going to be this successful.

Bandai Namco announced just a little bit ago that the hit fighting game has managed to clear two million copies sold, across both physical and digital copies. While the text is a little hard to make out, it indicates that this has set a new record for the publisher when it comes to Dragon Ball licensed games, as this is the quickest a game has managed to reach such a sales record – that’s even counting the previously released Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, which was a big hit with fans.

This is a surprising number for the game to reach in just a matter of days. And, keep in mind that it’s releasing in Asia and Japan today, just days after it launched in North America, Europe and Southeast Asia. Sales should catapult as a result, since there are an avid number of fans that dwell within the Dragon Ball universe.

Final sales estimates are a bit hard to call at this point, since Dragon Ball FighterZ is so popular within both the fighting and anime circles. But don’t be surprised if it becomes one of this year’s biggest sellers, especially with downloadable content set to release over the course of 2017, giving it a little extra longevity. Bandai Namco hasn’t revealed these plans yet, but we should know soon enough.

This could introduce some speculation about a potential Nintendo Switch port of the game. Bandai Namco has slowly but surely been showing support for the system, with games like Namco Museum and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. In fact, Xenoverse 2 performed really well on the Switch, selling over 500,000 copies on that platform alone. That says a lot when it comes to anime games performing well on the system, so, yeah, Bandai Namco might want to look into that. (If they aren’t working on it already.)

Be sure to check out Dragon Ball FighterZ now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Steam/PC!