Crunchyroll’s Biggest Isekai Confirms Release Date for Season 4 Return

One of the biggest Isekai anime franchises that fans can now find streaming with Crunchyroll, and has confirmed a release date for its next big season coming later this Spring. There are a number of major Isekai anime releases that fans can watch each year, and even more so that come out each season. The Winter 2026 anime slate has a number of reincarnation shows that fans are watching now, but there are even more coming our way starting this Spring. This includes a massive franchise coming back for its fourth wave of episodes.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has previously confirmed that Season 4 of the anime will be coming later this April, but a recent update from the anime’s official website has now confirmed that it will be making its return to Japan on April 3rd. This new season of the series is going to be the longest in the anime’s run thus far, and coming hot off the heels of a new feature film hitting theaters in Japan this February as well. So fans are going to really want to tune in.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 will be making its debut on April 3rd, but has yet to confirm its international release plans as of this time. Crunchyroll has also licensed the first three seasons of the anime, the OVA specials, and even its two feature film releases thus far. It’s where you can catch up with everything that’s happened in the meantime, but they have yet to reveal whether or not they will be offering the new episodes as part of their slate of offerings for the Spring 2026 anime schedule.

There’s a hope that Crunchyroll will be streaming this new season as well, and it’s going to be a massive one. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 has been confirmed to run for a huge order of five cours of episodes. The first two cours are going to be releasing together through the Spring and Summer 2026 offerings with release windows for the final three cours of the season not yet revealed as of this time. Fans are going to have quite a lot to chew on from this comeback.

What’s New for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4?

While the Isekai anime is returning for a huge new batch of episodes for its fourth season, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has yet to detail what fans can be expecting to see in this fourth season. Leading into its events, Rimuru has drawn more attention to Tempest than ever before. As his country of monsters grow even stronger, and Rimuru himself is growing as a Demon Lord, there are more people targeting it than ever before.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime‘s original light novels have since come to an end while in the midst of the anime’s run, and that makes the anime’s future all the more intriguing as each new release gets us one step closer to the grand finale. It’s all just a matter now of seeing what’s coming for Rimuru next.

