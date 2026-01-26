14 Years On, Disney+ is Adding a Missing Disney Movie for the First Time

In a move that doesn’t really answer the questions asked about why it was kept off their platform, it seems that a Disney film, which first aired over a decade ago in 2012 as the prequel to a series, is finally making its way to streaming after being unavailable this whole time. It was certainly an odd choice to keep it under wraps for so long, especially when the film was nominated for multiple awards, going on to win one.

The official summary for Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess reads: “Sofia is a little girl with a commoner’s background until her mom marries the King, and suddenly she is royalty. With the help of the three fairies in charge of the Royal Training Academy, Sofia learns that looking like a princess isn’t all that hard, but behaving like one must come from the heart.”

Why Was Sofia Kept Off Air?

It seems that no one really knows, but it has sparked a lot of questions over the years, with multiple Reddit posts popping up over it. The most likely reason that it’s coming back now is the fact that in 2026, a new Sophia project will be debuting on Disney+. But the choice to keep the movie off its streaming platform was one that was often questioned by viewers. One from Reddit said, “Such a weird choice on Disney’s part. Sofia was such a juggernaut when it was airing. It’s still so popular with the Gen Z kids who grew up with it; they make TikToks about it! All the younger kids I work with also still really love the Sofia crew and Elena of Avalor. Disney gives so much love to Bluey (which is fabulous but isn’t even theirs!), but really struggle to maintain the popularity of their own shows through weird decisions like this. It really is putting short-term profit over long-term success.”

One fan posted about Sofia the First: Royal Magic Show, which is planned for release sometime this year. They said, “It’s supposed to take place between the finale of Sofia and the finale of Elena. Going based off this does it make any logical sense for me to think I need to watch Elena’s whole show in case some things in their are somehow someway implemented in the new Sofia show or do y’all think just because it takes place before the ending of Elena of Avalor (when Sofia is 4 years older than the ending of Sofia the first) that they will not try and do anything with the characters, stories or setting from Avalor?”

Who knows what Disney has planned for the seemingly convoluted timelines now, but it does seem that fans can finally get their hands on Sofia the First without having to jump through too many hoops.

