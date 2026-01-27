Xbox Series X Game Cancelled 4 Days Before Its Release

An Xbox Series X game has been cancelled ahead of its release on January 30. In other words, it was cancelled four days before its release. Over the years, numerous games have suffered last-minute cancellations. Sometimes it’s just one particular version of the game, sometimes it’s the whole game. It’s very rare, though, for a game or a specific version of the game to be cancelled days before release. This may happen a couple of times a generation at max. It’s happened, though, and this time, it’s Xbox fans paying the price.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X looking forward to Mighty Rabbit Studios and Limited Run Games’ upcoming release, Nickelodeon Splat Pack, are going to have to cancel any plans to play it because the Xbox version, and only the Xbox version, has been canned. The Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS5 versions, meanwhile, are set to continue forward and release as planned. The news comes from Gematsu, who was provided the information by a Limited Run Games representative, but was not given a reason as to why the Xbox Series X|S version has been canned. It is presumably because something went wrong with the port, or a lack of interest was shown by users of the platform. If it was the latter, though, why would Limited Run Games wait until the last possible second to cancel this version?

Play video

Classic SNES and Sega Genesis Games

For those out of the loop, Nickelodeon Splat Pack is not a brand new game, but a brand new compilation featuring three games from yesteryear. It includes the SNES and Sega Genesis game Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, the SNES game Nickelodeon G.U.T.S, and another SNES game, Rocko’s Modern Life: Spunky’s Dangerous Day. Each game is the original version of said game, but with some new modern and quality-of-life features added.

This is not the first time this year that Xbox fans have suffered a last-minute delay. This month, there was another Xbox Series X game cancelled two months before its release in March, which consequently gave the PS5 a console exclusive.

If any more information on the last-minute cancellation is provided by Limited Run Games, we will update the story accordingly. There is no doubt a reason, but it has not been disclosed.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.