Paramount Cancels NickToons Remake

The NickToons have been a key part of Nickelodeon’s rise in popularity over the years. Series like Rugrats, Doug, The Angry Beavers, SpongeBob SquarePants, Rocko’s Modern Life, and Invader Zim are just a few examples of animated shows that have become fan favorites. Unsurprisingly, some of these stories have had the chance to be remade for new audiences. Rugrats, Invader Zim, and Doug all were given new leases on life via either remakes, sequel series, and/or feature-length films to further flesh out their universes. Unfortunately, a NickToon remake has seemingly been canceled, according to an animator linked to the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, animator Bob Camp confirmed that the Ren & Stimpy reboot had been canceled at Paramount, following news that a new Garfield series had been similarly canned. The Nickelodeon series was one of the cruder animated series to arrive on the cable network, often having viewers wondering how it was even able to hit the airwaves. The remake was, reportedly, set to arrive on Comedy Central, another network owned by Paramount, and was originally announced in 2020. Ever since, little has been known about the new series, though voice actor Billy West had reportedly been attached. With the original news announced years prior to the Paramount/Skydance merger, it makes sense as to why Stimpy and Ren wouldn’t be making a comeback.

Ren And Stimpy’s Controversial History

paramount

Ren & Stimpy first premiered on Nickelodeon in 1991, focusing on the crude adventures of the titular feline and his angry chihuahua companion. Airing fifty-two episodes over the course of five seasons, the series would end in 1995, but it would make a comeback in 2003. Ren & Stimpy’s “Adult Party Cartoon” brought back the classic Nicktoons, but with a far more mature theme, creating a series that was packed full of adult jokes to reintroduce the titular cartoons. Unfortunately, the new take on the classic characters only lasted for one season, with only half of the show even making it to air. Ironically enough, there was one episode of the original series, “Man’s Best Friend,” that was brought back to be a part of the Adult Party Cartoon, proving just how far the original series could go.

When it comes to the NickToons, Stimpy and Ren might not be returning, but they remain well represented on Nickelodeon to this day. SpongeBob SquarePants, for example, has become a force of nature, running for decades on the cable network while also receiving several feature-length films and spin-offs. The platform has also brought in newcomers such as The Loud House, Wylde Park, and Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness to help move their animated slate forward.

While many might not necessarily consider it a Nicktoon, Avatar: The Last Airbender is planning for a big resurgence later this year thanks to The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender. Acting as a sequel to the original series, the benders’ long-awaited return goes to show that Nickelodeon is willing to unshelve some of its most popular series even decades following their original end.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Nick A Live