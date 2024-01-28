New Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Trailer Revealed During Battle Hour Event

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero finally made another appearance this weekend at the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event to show off more of the next fighting game in the series. This reveal has been a long-awaited one following the announcement of the game back in March before it ever even had a name and people were just calling it a new Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi game, but barely anything has been said about the game since then other than it getting a name and one trailer.

That thankfully changed today during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event. You can check out the new trailer for the game below courtesy of the publisher, Bandai Namco, and the game's developer, Spike Chunsoft.

New Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Trailer

Dragon Ball fighters games make up the majority of the series' video gamer offerings, and you won't find a more true-to-form game to fit that bill than Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. The Budokai Tenkaichi games from years and years ago are the ones that many people grew up and are the ones that defined that Dragon Ball fighting game experience, and since that series was called "Sparking!" in Japan when those games were made, Dragon Ball fans are essentially correct in referring to this game as Budokai Tenkaichi 4.

As shown in the first trailer and the newer one shared this weekend, the game's got fighters from all across various Dragon Ball shows and movies in the series including the most recent Dragon Ball Super releases. Confirmed fighters in the roster so far include characters like Goku, Vegeta, Broly, Piccolo, Krillin, Gohan, Android 18, Majin Buu, Jiren, Android 17, Trunks, Cell, and Bergamo, but if you've been around any Dragon Ball game over the years, you'll know that Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft undoubtedly have plans to support this game for quite awhile with new DLCs incorporating nearly every possible iteration of a Dragon Ball character throughout the years. After all, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, a game that came out back in 2016, is still getting new content this year.

The same Dragon Ball Battle Hour event that revealed this new Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero trailer also promised news on other Dragon Ball games, though Sparking! Zero is the highlight by far. It's not, however, the highlight of the event overall. That honor goes to Dragon Ball Daima, the new animated series that's apparently going to turn Goku and company into kids once more for a new take on the Z Fighters. Dragon Ball Daima will finish out the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event with a new look at the anime shared on Sunday, too.