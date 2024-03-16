More Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Characters Confirmed, New Trailer Coming Soon

New Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero images have surfaced online to confirm a few more characters that'll make up the game's growing roster of fighters from Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super, and other Dragon Ball works. These images come courtesy of some V Jump magazine scans which typically precede more official announcements from Bandai Namco such as new character reveals. In this case, those scans also seemingly indicated that we'll be getting another Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero trailer soon, one that focuses on the speed vs. power dynamic with plenty of well known characters representing either side.

X (Twitter) user DbsHype gave us a look at the V Jump scans showing off some of the other characters we'll see in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero beyond the billions of Goku and Vegeta variants. Some members of the Ginyu Force like Jeice and Burter were shown off in the images shared while other classic characters like Nappa and a powered-up version of Master Roshi were also shown. For those more familiar with Dragon Ball through newer productions like Dragon Ball Super, you'll be happy to see the likes of Toppo, Dyspo, Hit, and Kale all but confirmed for the roster now.

Characters like Nappa being in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero make sense given how the Saiyan is pretty much a staple in Dragon Ball games at this point, but seeing others like a Roshi variant is also refreshing. Characters like that are sometimes relegated to DLC released later on along the roadmap, but Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero appears to be adding them from the start.

Dragon Ball: Sparking ZERO Vjump Scans! Whole new set of characters!



Power vs Speed Trailer coming soon! pic.twitter.com/OgEKkGHW1S — Hype (@DbsHype) March 15, 2024

Of all the characters shown in the images, however, there's one that stands out and shows just how deep Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft are going with the roster. In the bottom center of the "Speed" page, you can see Kakunsa from Dragon Ball Super.

Who Is Kakunsa in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero?

If all the other characters look familiar to you besides Kakunsa, it may be because you missed (or don't recall) a few episodes from Dragon Ball Super during the Tournament of Power. Kakunsa was a member of the Universe 2 team which meant she fought alongside others like Ribrianne and Bikal. Outside of the Dragon Ball Super animated series and the manga, she was also in Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle as well as Dragon Ball Legends.

The most we see of Kakunsa in Dragon Ball Super comes from Episode 102 when she was eliminated by Android 17. Her transformation turns into into a beast-like fighting who uses slashing attacks and teams up with her fellow Universe 2 fighters, but even then, she still wasn't much of a challenge at all for Android 17.

Regardless of how strong she was in Dragon Ball Super, all that could change in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. And even if she's on the weak side, her being in the game at all is a promising sign for more underdogs or overlooked characters to be part of the roster.

New Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Trailer Soon?

Images are fine, but trailers are often better, and it looks like we'll be getting one of those soon, too, to go with these new V Jump scans. As DbsHype mentioned in their tweet, there's supposedly going to be a Power vs. Speed trailer coming soon which will presumably show off more (if not all) of these characters.

For what it's worth, this Power vs. Speed trailer was also mentioned in a Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero leak shared on 4chan previously. 4chan is hardly a hub for accurate leaks, but the Power vs. Speed trailer was explicitly mentioned in that leak alongside a breakdown of three different fights that'll supposedly be featured in the trailer. More interesting than that, however, is the leak bundled into the Power vs. Speed trailer claims which said that the trailer would be shared with a Winter 2024 release window for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

Regardless of whether or not it gets a more specific release window soon, Dragon Ball fans should expect to see more Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero news pretty soon given that these scans are already circulating online.