Former Sega Designer Seems to be Teasing a Capcom Crossover

Sega and Capcom are two of the most beloved video game publishers of all-time, and fans are starting to speculate that the two companies have some kind of collaboration in the works. Former Sega designer Satoshi Okano has been cryptically Tweeting over the the last few days, and hinting at a connection between franchises published by the two companies: Sonic the Hedgehog and Samba de Amigo for Sega, and Street Fighter 6 and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess for Capcom. This has led to a lot of questions from fans, and Okano seems to be having a lot of fun with it, replying back and forth with Twitter users.

The original Tweet from Okano can be found embedded below.

Hello. 😊

Everyone, play #sonicthehdgehog !🦔🔵

Play with #sambadeamigo! 🐒🪇

Enjoy #StreetFighter6 too! 🤛🤼

And make a reservation for #Kunitsu_Gami too! ⛩️🇯🇵



Why?



I can't say now. 🙇🙇‍♀️ May reveal the reason to the future, or not.



This is a secret message.👍 — OKN/Satoshi Okano/岡野聡 (@okanotion) March 9, 2024

Sega vs. Capcom

Some fans have jumped to the conclusion that Okano is teasing a Sega vs. Capcom fighting game, in a style similar to crossovers like Tatsunoku vs. Capcom and X-Men vs. Street Fighter. That would be a lot of cause for excitement, but it's probably just wishful thinking; there's no reason to believe that this former designer for one of the two companies would be privy to something that big, or would be allowed to tease the game's existence on social media. Sega would actually be a brilliant choice for that kind of fighting game match-up, as the company has plenty of beloved icons known around the world. It would also be a way for Sega to promote some of its dormant franchises, which are getting a lot of attention at the moment.

Of course, comic readers might know that the universes of Sega and Capcom have collided in the past. Back when Archie Comics used to publish titles based on Sonic and Mega Man, the two characters starred in two major crossovers together, with the second one pulling in characters from franchises like Alex Kidd, Skies of Arcadia, Street Fighter, and Monster Hunter. Those crossovers were a big hit with readers, and fans have hoped to see something like it in video game form.

So What is Okano Teasing?

At this point, it's hard to say exactly what this former Sega employee is hinting at. Speculation on Reddit and Twitter has suggested that it could even be some kind of crossover content in Street Fighter 6. That would be a bit more plausible than a big Capcom/Sega fighting game, especially since we've already seen crossover content in SF6, including DLC based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

It's also possible Okano is working on Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess as a designer, and simply cannot say anything until the game's release later this year. That wouldn't seem too implausible, as he has shared Tweets about the game recently. We know that during his time at Sega, he previously worked on multiple Sonic titles, and also served as a character designer on Samba de Amigo. That would explain those connections in his original Tweet, but it wouldn't explain his mention of Street Fighter 6. Of course, lots of developers go uncredited on games, and it's possible Okano did some early design work for Street Fighter 6 that we just haven't known about until now. For now, fans are just going to have to speculate and see if anything comes from all this!

Do you think Okano is teasing an actual Sega and Capcom crossover? What do you think is happening here? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Reddit]