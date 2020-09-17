Dragon's Dogma Is Now Streaming On Netflix
Dragon's Dogma is the latest animated adaptation of the video game world that has come to the streaming service of Netflix, joining the likes of Castlevania to add to the ever expanding library of anime series to it catalogue, and today marks the arrival of the series! With this new anime of the video game franchise, fans are taking to social media to share their excitement about its arrival and their initial thoughts on the animated adaptation itself!
The monster has returned! Dragon's Dogma is now streaming on @NXOnNetflix @netflix.
🔥 https://t.co/1HsKUnl9rG pic.twitter.com/jb0pyhmfQH— Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) September 17, 2020
Have you watched the animated adaptation for Dragon's Dogma? What do you think? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Netflix adaptations!
Best Video Game Adaptation To Date
the best anime video game adaptation to date.
good characters, good script goes straight to the point and true to fans of the game, highly recommended.https://t.co/kAEsNq9n6z— Abysswatchers (@arthion16) September 17, 2020
Hannah The Goat
Hannah makes Dragon's Dogma netflix worth it pic.twitter.com/2ScpVRR0Jq— Aoki雫 (@AokiShizuku) September 17, 2020
Some Were Taken By Surprise
Holy shit! Dragon's Dogma got a show on Netflix? Dragon's Dogma is one of my favorite games!
How did I not know about this?? pic.twitter.com/ymtHI1XTmC— 🏳️🌈WeegeeSlayer🇺🇸 (@LeslieWeegee) September 17, 2020
Mixed Review
Just finished watching the Dragon's Dogma anime on Netflix, I have to say I do appreciate that they stayed true to the story but I disliked a few details, one being that the 3D animation just did not suit the beasts. And that the pacing felt off, cutting to the next scene a lot.— Car Butler (@butler_car) September 17, 2020
Fans of the Game Will Dig It!
watched the Dragon's Dogma netflix show, it definitely felt a whole lot shorter than it should have been. But as someone fond of the game i enjoyed it. but i don't see anyone who isn't familiar with the game to be thrilled by it— TvBagel (@TvBagel_) September 17, 2020
Deep Breath
Dragon's Dogma Netflix anime, ep.01.— Zen Migawa 🏳️🌈 ゼン・ミガワ (@zenmigawa) September 17, 2020
*takes a deep breath* pic.twitter.com/CF2uhsbsWP
Good Frame
Dragon's Dogma on Netflix! I still wish they put in some songs from the game or at least a reprise. 🥺
I love this frame so much pic.twitter.com/SJRt1BEH4Q— ji-yeon (@marukoviche) September 17, 2020
Confusing
Dragon's Dogma on Netflix is as confusing so far as Dragon's Dogma anywhere else.— Steve Kim (@Fobwashed) September 17, 2020
The Feels
I watched the Dragon's Dogma Netflix Series.
This is all I can feel right now. pic.twitter.com/iF6dq8UGk5— Howard Heyman 🪑 (@HowardHeyman) September 17, 2020