DrLupo Raised $920,343.98 For St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital In 4 Hours

Today, popular streamer Ben "DrLupo" Lupo raised $920,343.98 for St Jude's Children's Research Hospital in just four hours and 30 minutes, showing just what the gaming community is capable of when it comes together. As you may know, DrLupo has raised millions of dollars for charity in the past, but today's feat was truly something special. The stream was part of a collaboration between DrLupo and Guardian Con, who announced the stream earlier this month. While DrLupo fell just short of the $1 million goal, he raised an incredible amount of money for St. Jude Childeren's Research hospital, a hospital and organization founded to help children suffering from cancer and other types of terminal illnesses.

Today, gaming raised $920,343.98 in 4 hours and 30 minutes. ❤️💜 — DrLupo (@DrLupo) June 23, 2019

"Thank you so much, to every single person that's donated, said DrLupo towards the end of the stream. "To every single person that's supported St. Jude. To every single person that's gonna be at Guardian Con. To every single person that freakin' loves gaming. And most importantly, from top to bottom, St. Jude."

As you would expect, the praise poured in today for DrLupo and what he and his viewers were able to achieve, and rightfully so: that's a lot of money going to a great organization.

You and @MrsDrLupo are an inspiration. 🙌 — Naomi Kyle (@NaomiKyle) June 23, 2019

WOW! Incredible ❤️ — 100T Crowder (@JamesCrowder) June 23, 2019

You're a legend man. proud of this community. 😭💪 — Svennoss (@Svenosss) June 23, 2019

Absolutely insane, great job — LT (@LTLICKME) June 24, 2019

As you will know, the gaming community has a bit of a reputation for being, well, pretty crappy sometimes. However, feats like this go to show you that it can also be a great force in the world.

Beyond DrLupo, this year Guardian Con raised $3.7 million for the kids at St Jude Children's Research hospital, which, obviously, the organization was very thankful for. Let's hope for more great gaming stories like this in the second half of 2019.