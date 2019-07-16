DrLupo Named One of TIME’s 25 Most Influential People on the Internet

If you spend any time around popular streaming platform Twitch, there is a good chance you may know about Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo. He may be known for his snipes in any shooter he gets his hands on, but he is also well known for his charity work and the awareness he brings to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Just last month, he was able to help raise over $920,000 in just four and a half hours of streaming Fortnite on Twitch, which only the latest charitable accomplishment he has achieved. This has led TIME to name DrLupo as one of the 25 most influential people on the Internet.

While not everyone on the list of 25 people are necessarily seen as the most positive of influences, DrLupo has been a shining example of how gaming can be used for the greater good. “In July, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital named Lupo its inaugural Content Creator of the Year in recognition of a record-breaking sum he raised on the charity’s behalf,” reads TIME’s post. “Each year, top streamers participate in St. Jude’s Play Live, dedicating their gaming broadcasts to the charity and encouraging followers to donate.”

So, I was named one of the 25 most influential people on the internet by @TIME. Holy crap. ❤️💜https://t.co/PFKJcwDNcP — DrLupo (@DrLupo) July 16, 2019

“In 2019, Lupo’s four-hour Play Live stream netted over $920,000,”the most any streamer has raised in event history,” according to a St. Jude’s press release,” the post continues. “It wasn’t the first time Lupo (who goes by DrLupo online) had marshalled his fanbase—6.1 million followers across Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube—on behalf of the charity. In December of 2018, Lupo ran a 24-hour stream that raised over $600,000 for St. Jude’s.”

DrLupo can typically be found on his Twitch channel playing the likes of Fortnite, Destiny 2, Escape From Tarkov, and much more. As for how much money he will be able to help raise for such a worthy cause in the next event, we will just have to wait and see.

