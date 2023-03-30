Does Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Have A Post-Credits Scene?

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has a post-credit scene, but it doesn't go in the direction that a typical blockbuster takes. Like most modern "big" movies, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves does indeed have a single post-credit scene. This is a mid-credits scene and follows up on one of the movie's few "hanging plot points," although it doesn't set up a sequel or mention any bit of D&D lore. Instead, the scene focuses on a reanimated corpse that came to life due to a speak with dead spell used by Simon to help the group find a Helmet of Disjunction, a magical item that can dispel nearby enchantment. After animating several other corpses, Simon and Edgin find someone who tells them of the helmet's location, but the corpse remains animated after learning of the helmet's location because the pair didn't ask the required five questions to end the spell and put the corpse to rest. While Simon and Edgin ask the corpse a question (What is your favorite book?) and then walk away when it gives a rambly answer, they don't realize that they still have one more question remaining on the spell.

The mid-credit scene features the same corpse asking anyone to ask him a question, which would allow him to answer it and then go back to being just a corpse. It's played for laughs, because 1) the corpse is a chatty fellow and 2) the corpse is still hanging out in his coffin days after Edgin and his group left him behind.

Before you feel bad for the corpse, remember that he's not truly alive. The spell simply reanimates the corpse, but doesn't put a body's departed soul back in their body. The spell basically triggers a type of muscle memory for the body itself, forcing the corpse to recall its life but give no opinions about things that happen after its death, nor can it learn from any information given to it after death.

The speak with dead spell also happens to be one of the most Dungeons & Dragons-y moments in the game. If you've played a D&D game in which speak with dead is cast, there's a very good chance you've seen something similar to Edgin's frustrations with the corpses play out.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is out now.