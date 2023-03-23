Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Releases Final Trailer

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has released its final trailer just over a week before its official premiere. The new trailer shows off several new clips from the film (including a few light spoilers from the opening minutes of the movie) along with a series of accolades from various reviewers. While the movie trailer isn't as cinematic or epic as the previous ones, it certainly captures a bit of the hype that the movie could be the first big blockbuster hit of 2023. You can check out the full trailer down below:

ComicBook.com's own review praised the movie, giving it four out of five stars, saying that the movie "captures a bit of the joy and fun that comes from playing a Dungeons & Dragons game, while being faithful (but not too serious) to the source material." Hasbro and Paramount Pictures are hoping to turn Dungeons & Dragons into the next big franchise, with an 8-episode TV series set in the same world of the movie already in the works.

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." In addition to the cast listed above, the movie also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Rege-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant and was directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31st.