The Mountain Goats are Releasing a ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Inspired Album

The popular folk rock band The Mountain Goats are releasing a new album that draws heavily from the worlds and themes of Dungeons & Dragons.

Earlier today, Dungeons & Dragons announced The Mountain Goats’ new album, titled “In League With Dragons.” The band will debut several songs from the new album at the Wizards of the Coast’s headquarters at 4 PM ET today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#DnD is excited to help announce IN LEAGUE WITH DRAGONS. 12 new songs from @mountain_goats, to be chanted over campfires ascending the hill of the Dragon Lord. Only the fearless need apply. Released 4/26. Pre-order now at //t.co/eYboS9huUQ. pic.twitter.com/tBkAeKEGly — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) January 28, 2019

The Mountain Goats’ lead singer and songwriter John Darnielle described the album as originating as a rock album about a besieged seaside community called Riversend that was ruled over by a benevolent wizard. Over time, the album evolved, drawing in ‘weird noir’ themes and following unexpected tangents. ” I am earnestly hoping that a new genre called “dragon noir” will spring from the forehead of nearly two years’ work on these songs, but, if not, I am content for this to be the sole example of the style,” Darnielle said in the announcement of his new album.

In Merge Records’ announcement of the new album, the Mountain Goats’ work are described as often seeking out “dark lairs within which terrible monsters dwell, but their mission is to retrieve the treasure from the dark lair and persuade the terrible monsters inside to seek out the path of redemption.” If that doesn’t describe a Dungeons & Dragons adventuring party to a tee, I don’t know what does.

You can listen to the first single from the album, titled “Younger,” at the link in the tweet above. The Mountain Goats will talk about their new album on D&D’s Twitch channel at 4 PM ET today.