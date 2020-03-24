Dungeons & Dragons Fans Read the Dungeon Master’s Guide in Viral Twitter Trend

Dungeons & Dragons fans are reading core rulebooks on Twitter to help pass the time in self-isolation and social distancing. Yesterday, the hashtag #ReadTheDMG went viral on Twitter after Christopher Perkins, the lead story designer for Dungeons & Dragons, posted a video of himself reading the Dungeon’s Master Guide as a response to Sir Patrick Stewart reading Shakespeare sonnets on Twitter. Many other D&D fans were inspired by Perkins’ example and began reading excerpts from the Dungeon’s Master’s Guide and other D&D books to help pass the time.

While Dungeons & Dragons players are impacted by the social distancing recommendations to help stop the spread of COVID-19, many have turned to online resources to keep their games going. Between video chats and services like Roll20, Dungeons & Dragons players are finding ways to keep rolling dice during this period. Those who can’t get together with their gaming groups are also using things like the #ReadTheDMG to stay connected with the community.

You can check out some of the best #ReadtheDMG videos below.

If Sir Pat can read Shakespeare, I can read the DMG. Let’s see if this works. #DnDRnR #wotcstaff pic.twitter.com/M3D9nXEd5c — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) March 23, 2020

Gotta teach my dragon how to properly dungeon during this quarantine! 🐉



Big thanks to @jamesjhaeck for wrangling us together and to @ChrisPerkinsDnD for inspiring this fun little hullabaloo!#ReadTheDMG #DnDRnR https://t.co/iW5OzQv3NQ pic.twitter.com/xnNDkjObgs — Makenzie De Armas ➡️ Mudar 🔥🐍 #TalesFromTheMists (@MakenzieLaneDA) March 23, 2020

