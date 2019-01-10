Getting Started With ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Has Never Been Cheaper

If you or someone you know wants to get into D&D, the Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set has everything you’ll need. It also happens to be on sale for only $10.98 on Amazon, which is 45% off the list price and good for an all-time low.

You can also get the deal via Walmart with free 2-day shipping on orders of $35 or more or with free pickup in your local store when you order online (if you aren’t a Prime member, this is definitely your cheapest option). However, hitting that $35 mark is pretty easy with the sales that are happening on the three core D&D rulebooks – some of which include bonus discounts when you order online for local pickup: Player’s Handbook ($22.74 – 54% off), Monster Manual ($30.86 – 38% off plus bonus $1.89 discount for pickup), and Dungeon Master’s Guide ($20.94 – 58% off plus bonus $1.28 discount for pickup).

The three core D&D books are also on sale via Amazon with discounts that match Walmart (some include automatic coupons that match Walmart’s pickup bonuses): Player’s Handbook / Monster Manual / Dungeon Master’s Guide.

The Starter Set does a wonderful job of simplifying the rules and making the game approachable to new players so they can dive in and start having fun right away. The set comes with everything a new player needs: five ready-to-play characters, six dice, the adventure book Lost Mine of Phandelver, a rulebook, and a character sheet. Even experienced players will have fun with the adventure, and at this price it’s hard to pass up.

“The Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set is your gateway to action-packed stories of the imagination. This box contains the essential rules of the game plus everything you need to play heroic characters on perilous adventures in worlds of fantasy. Explore subterranean labyrinths! Plunder hoards of treasure! Battle legendary monsters!“

• FIVE READY-TO-PLAY CHARACTERS

• SIX DICE

• ONE ADVENTURE BOOK: LOST MINE OF PHANDELVER

• ONE RULEBOOK

• ONE CHARACTER SHEET

“Dungeons & Dragons is the world’s greatest roleplaying game. Created in 1974, D&D transformed gaming culture by blending traditional fantasy with miniatures and wargaming. The main Dungeons & Dragons books are the Player’s Handbook, Monster Manual, and Dungeon Master’s Guide.”

