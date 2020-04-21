Add Dastardly Criminals to Your Dungeons & Dragons Campaign

A new Dungeons & Dragons supplement provides players with nearly 20 new villains that can be put into any campaign. Adventuring-for-hire is a common Dungeons & Dragons trope, and is a great way to draw players into a deeper plot. A simple bounty contract can push players down the route to a bigger adventure, or it can provide players with the income they need to finally get that magic item they’ve been eyeing. Even if a Dungeon Master doesn’t want to use a job board, providing a minor villain for the players to defeat can help a party establish themselves to the locals or learn a bit more about a new area they’re exploring.

If you’re looking for some interesting villains to throw at players for either a one-shot adventure or to set up a larger adventure, you may want to check out Wanted: Dead or Alive, a new DMs Guild supplement containing nearly 20 interesting and unique villains that can be put into any campaign. Each villain has a unique monster statblock and ability, along with multiple plot hooks to help incorporate them into the story. Many of the villains also have unique special weapons that players can take as an additional reward for capturing (or killing) the villains in battle. The villains won’t be easy to defeat, however, especially as Wanted: Dead or Alive provides tactics on how the villains fight.

What I appreciate most about Wanted: Dead or Alive is how varied the villains are. While some are dangerous foes in combat, others are devious and use extortion or forgery to get what they want. A DM can use many of these villains to test their players outside of combat, either by sending them on a wild chase throughout town, or by keeping the villain one step ahead of the party. And many of the villains aren’t necessarily “evil” characters, which can put players in a hard decision as they decide whether to stick with their original plans, or even help the villain with their own goals.

If you need a little inspiration or want to take a break from your campaign’s main story, give Wanted: Dead or Alive a read. The supplement is available for $12.95 on the DMs Guild.