Save 38% on Dungeons & Dragons Young Adventurer’s Guides

Dungeons & Dragons Young Adventurer’s Guides are a series of sourcebooks from comic book writer Jim Zub that are designed to introduce the game to younger players. The goal of the books is to help new players hone their problem-solving skills and acquire the knowledge they need to embark on their own D&D adventures.

The first two books in the series – Monsters & Creatures and Warriors & Weapons – were released earlier this year and are on sale here at Amazon for $7.99 each (38% off) in hardcover. The third book in the series – Dungeons and Tombs – is slated for release on November 26th and can be pre-ordered here for $9.67 (26% off). The fourth book in the series – Wizards and Spells – is also available to pre-order for $11.69 (10% off) with a release date slated for March 10th. The official descriptions for each of the books can be found below.

Monsters and Creatures: A Young Adventurer’s Guide: In this illustrated guide, you’re transported to the legendary and magical worlds of Dungeons & Dragons and presented with one-of-a-kind entries for some of its most sinister, foul, and memorable monsters. Featuring amazing illustrations and expert insights on some of D&D’s most dangerous monsters, the guide shines a spotlight on the beasts that scare, excite, and cause trouble for adventurers, from creatures that live underground, to those that dwell in the wilderness and boneyards or soar in the sky. In these profiles you will find information on the size of each monster, its danger level, and tips for how to survive an encounter. The perfect entry point for young fans of fantasy eager to become D&D adventurers, this book also features introductory “Encounter” stories so readers can practice the problem-solving skills they’ll need to fight these monsters when they play a D&D adventure of their own.

Warriors and Weapons: A Young Adventurer’s Guide: In this illustrated guide, you’re transported to the legendary and magical worlds of Dungeons & Dragons, where you are presented with one-of-a-kind entries for different types of warriors, as well as the weaponry these fighters need for D&D adventuring. This guide includes detailed illustrations of the weapons, armor, clothing, and other equipment that fighters use, and offers the tools young, aspiring adventurers need for learning how to build their own characters, including sample profiles, a flowchart to help you decide what type of warrior to be, and brainstorming challenges to start you thinking like an adventurer whether on your own or in the midst of an exciting quest with friends and fellow players.

Dungeons and Tombs: A Young Adventurer’s Guide: In this illustrated guide for new players, you’ll be transported to the mystical and magical worlds of Dungeons & Dragons and given a one-of-a-kind course on the dungeons and deathtraps for which the game (and all its iterations) is known. Featuring maps, cutaway illustrations, and fun insights that show would-be adventurers how to travel and survive in these fantastical settings, along with original illustrations and archival images, the book shines a spotlight down the dark, foreboding corners of the most infamous locations in the worlds of D&D. The perfect jumping-on point for young fans of fantasy looking to give D&D a try, the book also features prompts to encourage creative problem-solving skills in the dangerous situations you may find yourself in when on D&D adventures.

Wizards and Spells: A Young Adventurer’s Guide: In this illustrated guide for new players, you’ll be transported to the mystic and magical worlds of Dungeons & Dragons and given a one-of-a-kind course on the wizards, sorcerers, and other magic-makers for which the game (and all of its iterations) is known. Featuring direct and entertaining explanations of how spells are created and used in game, along with original illustrations and archival images of the game’s essential magical characters, this book shines a spotlight on the mystical side of D&D. The perfect jumping-on point for young fans of fantasy looking to give D&D a try, the book also features prompts to encourage creative problem-solving skills in the dangerous situations that you may find yourself in when on D&D adventures.

When they’re ready for the next stage, the Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set ($11.57) and/or the Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit ($22.49) are fantastic introductions to the game itself.

