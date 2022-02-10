Dungeons & Dragons Reveals New Monster, New Mechanics for Call of the Netherdeep

Dungeons & Dragons is starting to ramp up its marketing campaign for its next adventure book, and that means we’re starting to get a deeper look at what lurks within the strange Netherdeep. Next month, Wizards of the Coast will publish Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep, a new full-length D&D adventure book set in the Critical Role world of Exandria. Not only is this the first full-length adventure published for the Exandria campaign setting, it also promises to reveal more hints and teases about the various mysteries of that world. That includes more details about the Netherdeep, a strange underwater realm of gloom and corruption that’s at the heart of the new book.

As part of the marketing campaign for Call of the Netherdeep, Wizards of the Coast provided D&D fans with a new look at the Slithering Bloodfin, one of the new creatures that can be found in the Netherdeep. The monster is a large eyeless eel with rows of sharp blood-red teeth and spiky scales. You can check out this terrifying new monster (as illustrated by artist Crystal Sully) below:

When entering the Netherdeep, be alert in dark waters. A Slithering Bloodfin lurks where the light cannot reach.



Keep close to the surface if you value your life… pic.twitter.com/BcQhTs9Wbj — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) February 8, 2022

Wizards of the Coast also provided some new details about the rival adventuring party that will serve as foils to the players who play through the adventure and are featured on the cover of Call of the Netherdeep. The characters will level up as the players do, with them gaining new abilities and changing to match the player characters as they progress through the adventure. This is a new-ish mechanic to D&D 5E, although Strixhaven: Curriculum of Chaos featured NPC statblocks that could be used in a similar fashion as Strixhaven students progressed through their four years of college.

Take a dive into the new dynamic character building for Rival NPCs in Call of the Netherdeep.



Watch as both the leader Ayo Jabe and her party change and adapt to every crucial moment in your campaign. pic.twitter.com/3f1O43memW — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) February 10, 2022

More details about Call of the Netherdeep will likely be revealed in the coming weeks. The new adventure book will be released on March 15, 2022.