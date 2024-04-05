Dungeons & Dragons Charity Stream to Feature Jonathan Frakes, Deborah Ann Woll, and Star Trek Alum

Star Trek: Picard's Todd Stashwick is set to host another live streamed Dungeons & Dragons game night featuring four additional celebrity guests, Legends of Eleanora: Zephyr Against the Mist. For the next few days, Dungeons & Dragons fans can partake in a charity auction for the chance to win a seat at the (virtual) table for the session. The auction runs until April 8 at 4:00 PM EST.

In addition to Stashwick, who is best known for his role in Star Trek: Picard as Captain Liam Shaw, the lucky winner will stream alongside Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Picard), Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Big Bang Theory), Michelle Hurd (Star Trek: Picard, Law & Order SVU), and Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood, Daredevil, The Punisher) for the immersive D&D game. The event will be live streamed on Twitch.tv/MiniTerrainDomain on Saturday, April 20 starting at 5:00 PM PST (8:00 PM EST, 1:00 AM BST).

Details On The Fundraiser

Proceeds from the auction fundraiser will benefit The Pablove Foundation, whose mission is to "Improve the lives of children living with cancer through the arts" and "Invest in underfunded, cutting-edge pediatric cancer research." The Pablove Foundation invests in underfunded, cutting-edge pediatric cancer research & improves the lives of children living with cancer through photography.

100% of net proceeds of the hammer price will go to Pledgeling Foundation, a nationally registered 501(c)(3) public charity, who will then grant the funds (minus fees), to The Pablove Foundation.

At the time of writing this article there are 19 bids on the auction with the winning amount currently sitting at $6,000. 17 people are "watching" the auction. The auction page notes participants must be 18 or older and that recording, screen grabs, or distribution of the session is prohibited unless otherwise approved. Additional details on the auction as well as rules and regulations can be read on the auction's Charity Buzz page, and more on The Pablove Foundation on their website.

Stashwick's company Nerd Circus hosts the event, a company that demonstrates the actor/writer's deep love of pop culture. As the Nerd Circus website states his, "life has always been one big nerd circus. I wanted to share some of my own nerdome, spread the nerd love with you all." You can check out the nerdy paraphernalia for sale from Nerd Circus here.

Stashwick hosted another of these charity Dungeons & Dragons live streams in September of 2023, which you can watch on the Mini Terrain Domain YouTube. Legends of Eleanora: The Light of the Child featured Mica Burton (Star Trek: Picard, Critical Role), Matthew Lillard (Scooby-Doo, Beadle & Grimm's), Tawny Newsome (Star Trek: Lower Decks, Space Force) and Jack Quaid (Star Trek: Lower Decks, The Boys) in addition to Stashwick. There were two winners for the first charity one-shot that joined the stream as well.

Will you be watching the one-shot live stream on April 20? Which guest are you most looking forward to seeing during game night? Let us know in the comments or on X!