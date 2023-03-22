D&D Direct Announced for Next Week

Dungeons & Dragons is hosting a D&D Direct on March 28th. Today, Wizards of the Coast announced that they would be hosting a D&D Direct filled with news about the D&D brand on March 28th at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT. The event will feature a first look at the D&D Virtual Tabletop, tie-ins for the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie, and a few "surprises," which includes some video game announcements. The event will be hosted by Gina Darling and Ify Nwadiwe. The event is said to run for 30 minutes and will be broadcast on the official D&D and D&D Beyond Twitch and YouTube pages. A "post-show party" will also take place on the D&D Beyond Twitch stream and will feature "more announcements, highlights, and special guests."

The previous D&D Direct, which was held in April 2022, officially revealed the return of the Spelljammer and Dragonlance campaign settings. However, a subsequent Wizards Presents event revealed the full 2023 slate of D&D books, so it's unclear what next week's announcements could bring. We might see some new cover art for Bigby's Presents Glory of the Giants or the upcoming Planescape boxed set, or perhaps some announcements about the upcoming 2024 edition of D&D, which is currently being playtested via the One D&D playtest. 2024 will also be Dungeons & Dragons' 50th Anniversary, so it's possible that we'll hear about more news about their plans to celebrate. Wizards has also teased a return to major conventions, including Gen Con and PAX shows, so we could also see some announcement about those plans as well.

Whatever the announcements are, you can follow ComicBook.com for all the news. You can also check out ComicBook.com's tabletop-themed YouTube channel The Character Sheet for additional information and analysis of the D&D Direct.