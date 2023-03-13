Dungeons & Dragons Movie Clip Reveals D&D Cartoon Characters Cameo

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves gave fans a sneak peek of an appearance by the cartoon characters from the 1980s Dungeons & Dragons cartoon. Today, Paramount Pictures revealed a new clip from the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie, which shows Chris Pine's Edgin and his compatriots compete in the Highsun Games. The clip shows off several classic D&D monsters, including a displacer beast and a gelatinous cube, and also shows a surprising cameo by the cast of the Dungeons & Dragons cartoon, which ran on TV in the 1980s. The full group appears as a rival adventuring party to Edgin's group and seems to be having some better luck than the third party participating in the contest, who sees several members get mauled by a displacer beast. You can check out the full clip below:

The new clip is the latest in a big marketing push for the movie, which had a soft premiere at SXSW last week. The movie debuted to strong reviews and currently has an 85% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." In addition to the cast listed above, the movie also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Rege-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant and was directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31st.