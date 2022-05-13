Dungeons & Dragons Documentary Announced

✖

A new documentary about Dungeons & Dragons is currently in production. XTR has announced Role Players, a brand new "definitive" documentary about the popular roleplaying game. Details about Role Players are scarce, but the documentary will include never before seen archival footage and interviews with various celebrity D&D players. The documentary's official description reads: Role Players will tell the all-encompassing story of Dungeons & Dragons, from the game's origin story to the cult-like devotion of its players, exploring the power living in a fantasy world can have on real-life human connection. No release date has been announced for Role Players, nor has XTR said how the movie will be released. Wizards of the Coast and its parent company Hasbro are not involved in the production of the film.

"Through its wildly different levels, times, adventures and possibilities, D&D created its own universe and community," said XTR's Head of Development Justin Lacob in a press release announcing the documentary, "capturing the imagination of gamers, misfits, geniuses, and rebels, and had a lasting impact on culture and our lives outside the game."

"As a director, I am excited to tell the story of D&D, which at its heart is about the true power of learning to work as teams, consuming and creating inclusive narratives," added director Morgan Jon Fox. "There's nothing more exciting than a legendary game that rose to fame with a little help from the era of Satanic Panic."

XTR is best known for its Oscar nominated documentary Ascension, and for its new Apple+ series They Call Me Magic. XTR is also working on another documentary about trading cards, as well as a documentary movie about infamous TV psychic Miss Cleo.

This marks the second D&D-based documentary released in recent years, following Eye of the Beholder, which focused on the artwork of Dungeons & Dragons.