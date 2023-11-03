Dungeons & Dragons FAST Channel Launch Date Announced

The Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures channel has an official launch date. Today, Hasbro Entertainment announced that its Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channel will launch its slate of original programming on November 13th. The channel will feature three original shows – the Heroes' Feast cooking show and the Encounter Party and Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! Actual Play series. One of the three series will air twice a week at 9 PM Eastern and Pacific. Heroes' Feast will air on Monday and Wednesday, Encounter Party will air on Tuesdays and Fridays, and Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! will air on Thursdays and Saturdays. Trailers for all three series can be viewed below:

Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures will also feature "legacy content" such as the 1980s Dungeons & Dragons TV show, with a "preview week" launching on November 8th featuring the legacy shows.

The FAST channel represents another way that Hasbro is trying to take advantage of the popular tabletop game, which has seen a rapid expansion into the mainstream over the past several years. The owners of Dungeons & Dragons have tried for decades to establish the brand as a television and movie franchise, with limited success, although the FAST channel marks the first time that the game itself has been the focus of a Hollywood project instead of one of D&D's many worlds. Several Actual Play shows, including Critical Role and The Adventure Zone, have successfully built up their brands using D&D.

Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures will initially launch on Amazon Freevee and Plex.